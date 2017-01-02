Things To Do In London This Weekend: 7-8 January 2017

All weekend

Prince Charles Cinema is screening The Wizard of Oz this Saturday. Photo: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

WINTER MARKET: It's your last chance to visit Southbank Centre's Winter Market. Get your hands on on drinks, food and handmade gifts. Free, just turn up, until 8 January

LAST CHANCE: See Roman Ondak's first solo show in over a decade. The Source of Art is in the Life of a People at the South London Gallery explores the the journey of time, intertwining the past and present. Free, just turn up, until 8 January

WATERLOO ART: The mezzanine at Waterloo offers travel and art with Landscape Photographer of the Year. Enjoy a collection of stunning photography taken across the UK. Free, just turn up, until 5 February

SEDUCTION AND CELEBRITY: Discover the life of Emma Hamilton, one of the most famous celebrities of her time at the National Maritime Museum. Known as the woman who captured the heart of Admiral Horatio Nelson, Hamilton was a formidable women with a story of her own. From £12.60, book ahead, until 17 April

MOOMINLAND: Go on an interactive adventure in Moominland at Southbank Centre for. We had a whale (or a surreal hippo-like creature) of a time. £13.50-£16.50, book in advance, until 23 April

100 YEARS OF ROALD DAHL: In honour of Roald Dahl's 100th birthday, illustrator Sir Quentin Blake has drawn special portraits of Dahl's most famous characters. Celebrate this phizz-whizzing anniversary at the British Library with Quentin Blake: The Roald Dahl Centenary Portraits. Free, just turn up, until 21 May

Saturday 7 January

Big Wigs at Somerset House

FARMER'S MARKET: Get your hands on some best local fruit and veg at the Horniman Farmer's Market. Free, just turn up, 9am-1.30pm

GREAT COURT GAMES: Solve challenges, play digital games and and explore trails in this adventure at the British Museum. Free, just turn up, 11am-4pm

BIG WIGS: Have family fun at Somerset House with Big Wigs, a workshop inspired by the careers of hairstylist Sam McKnight. Discover how different hair dos can shape character traits in the age of the selfie. Free, just turn up, noon-3pm

CHARACTER ENCOUNTERS: Keep the little ones occupied as you sail across the Thames to the National Maritime Museum for Character Encounters. Explore the struggles of tea trade between Britain and China, dive into the sea with Neptune or learn about life as a Caribbean woman from Pearl Morris. Free, just turn up, noon-3pm (different time slots)

YELLOW BRICK ROAD: Join Dorothy and the gang at Prince Charles Cinema for a screening of The Wizard of Oz. Remember to follow the yellow brick road. £10/£7.50, book ahead, from 6.40pm

FOLK MUSIC: Relax with music from Robin Gillan at the Calthorpe Arms with the Cellar Upstairs Folk Club. £8/£7/£6, just turn up, 8pm-11pm

Sunday 8 January

No Trousers Tube Ride is this Sunday

HANDS ON BASE: Keep the kids entertained with Horniman Museum's Hands On Base morning, where they can see, touch, hear and smell some of the museum's exhibits, including African masks and shark jaws. Free, just turn up, 11am-12.30pm

TEENAGE BEDROOMS: Revisit your teen years at the Geffrye with Teenage Bedrooms. Step inside the homes of 26 London teenagers and discover the meaning of modern teenage bedrooms. Free, just turn up, 10am-5pm

DAVID BOWIE: Celebrate the launch of London's David Bowie Tour on the singer's 70th birthday. Singing his classics en route, tours will begin outside Brixton Underground Station and take visitors through the singer's hometown. £10, book ahead, 2pm-4pm

SUNSHINE POEMS: Get your fix of vitamin D this Sunday with Sunshine Poems at Keats House. From John Donne's metaphysics to Shakespeare's sonnets, it'll be an afternoon of light. Free, book ahead, 2pm-4pm

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN: Grab your umbrellas and warm up your vocal cords for a screening of Singing' In The Rain at Rich Mix. £10.50, book ahead, from 2pm

FORGET YOUR TROUSERS: Join the rest of the world and leave your trousers at home for the No Trousers Tube Ride. Not only do you have to remove your trousers, you have to keep a straight face. Don't worry, you can laugh about it at the afterparty. Meet at WC2H 7JR, opposite the Canton restaurant. Free, RSVP here, 3pm-11pm

Funzing

Fun things to do with our friends and sponsor Funzing.

Fun things to do with our friends and sponsor Funzing.

Anyone can travel the world in style for next to nothing. You just need to know how! Our friends at Funzing UK are organising a unique talk with Nicky, aka The Miles Mogul. He's a music lawyer, photographer, traveller and most importantly air miles Guru. Come along and hear stories from Nicky's first class adventures and leave knowing how to do it yourself on a shoestring. This is a unique chance to learn the secret hacks and tips he's gathered over the years on how to travel in the ultimate style without breaking the bank. Get tickets

Cross gas lit alleyways and stroll by ancient pubs as you discover forgotten parts of London. See the world's smallest police station and visit London's most superstitious hotel on a walking tour covering everything weird, wonderful and London. £12 Get tickets