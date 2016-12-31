Things To Do In London This Weekend: 31 December 2016-2 January 2017

All Weekend

Ice skating at Somerset House in 2012. Photo: London Shots

ICE SKATING: What better way to shake off a fuzzy head than by going ice skating? Twinkly lights, elegant gliding — it'll have you feeling right as rain quick-sharp. London's seasonal ice rinks are mostly open into the new year.

GO FOR A WANDER: Take your pick from our series of weekend walks — wherever in London you are, and however energetic you're feeling, there's something for you.

CYCLE ROUTES: If you want to get a bit further than a walk, why not try one of these cycle routes?

Saturday 31 December

KEATS CITY WALK: Follow in the footsteps of poet John Keats and his days as a radical medical student on this guided walk in the City of London. You'll see his birthplace and places where he lived and studied. Starts at Moorgate tube station. £10-£12, book in advance, 11am-1.30pm

FAMILY CONCERT: Head to St Martin in the Fields in Trafalgar Square for a family concert featuring two timeless children’s classics: Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf and excerpts from Saint-Saëns’s Carnival of the Animals, with The Flight of the Bumblebee and some Christmas carols thrown in for good measure. £10, book in advance, 11.30am

The Glenn Miller Orchestra is at Barbican Centre

1940s CONCERT: The Glenn Miller Orchestra performs a selection of wartime hits at Barbican Centre, joined by jazz vocalists Catherine Sykes and Mark Porter. £16.50-£32.50, book in advance, 2.30pm

TWILIGHT CLIMB: Why not watch the sun set on 2016 with a twilight climb Up At The O2? Walk over the famous dome and admire the London skyline at dusk. £35, book in advance, 4pm-6.30pm

CHRISTMAS AT KEW: Spend the evening exploring the Christmas Trail at Kew. The gardens are illuminated with an impressive light display, including laser beams and a tunnel of lights. There's a traditional funfair to keep the kids happy, and food and drink stalls. Adult £18/child £10, book in advance, 5pm-10pm

COMEDY: Charlie Baker, Jo Caulfield, Markus Birdman, Larry Dean and Phil Nichol take to the stage for The Comedy Store's New Year's Eve stand-up show near Piccadilly Circus. Choose from show (£26-£31) or show and after party (£47-£52), book in advance, from 6pm

When Harry Met Sally is on at Prince Charles Cinema

WHEN HARRY MET SALLY: Head to Leicester Square's Prince Charles Cinema for a screening of When Harry Met Sally, starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan. Each ticket includes sparkling wine and a party popper. £11, book in advance, 6.30pm

MORE COMEDY: Markus Birdman, Alistair Barrie and Luke Toulson are on the bill at Amused Moose's comedy night. The show is followed by a New Year's Eve party at the venue, The Water Rats on Gray's Inn Road. £20-£29.50, book in advance, 8pm

VINTAGE PARTY: The Vintage New Year's Eve Party is back at the Southbank Centre, consisting of seven pop-up vintage nightclubs with music from the 1920s-90s, plus dining options, a hair and beauty salon, and a private terrace over the Thames, from which you can watch the fireworks. From £79, book in advance, 7pm

See in the new year at a Viennese Gala.

VIENNESE GALA: Barbican Centre hosts a Viennese New Year's Eve Gala, complete with dancers in traditional 19th century Viennese costumes, and music from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, among others. £19.50-£45, book in advance, 7.30pm

DINNER DANCE: Waltz the night away at the lighthouse at Trinity Buoy Wharf with Disappearing Dining Club. Tuck into canapés and a supper club-style three course meal, or buy an after-dinner ticket and turn up for the dancing. £100 f0r dinner and dance, £35 to join the party after dinner, book in advance, 7pm-4am

DANCE WITH DIPPY: Have a last tango with Dippy, Natural History Museum's diplodocus, before he's removed from the museum in January to go on tour. For the first time, the museum holds a New Year's Eve Ball — choose from a ball ticket, or pay extra for a three-course meal. From £130, book in advance, 8pm-1am

SOHO THEATRE: See in the New Year with a cabaret show at Soho Theatre, hosted by the always-excellent Bourgeois & Maurice, or simply spend the evening in the theatre's bar. £50 for the show/ £10 for bar only, book in advance, 9pm-3am

Sunday 1 January

NEW YEAR'S DAY PARADE: The actual dinosaurs from the film Jurassic World star in this year's New Year's Day Parade, alongside a number of boroughs, bands, schools and car rallies. The parade begins on Piccadilly, before making its way down to Whitehall. Free, just turn up, from noon

The 2016 New Year's Day Parade. Photo: Sarah

SEVEN NOSES OF SOHO: Discovering London tour guide Peter Berthoud leads a guided walk in search of the seven noses of Soho. Learn about the noses and the myths surrounding them, as well as other fascinating facts about the area, £25, book in advance, 1pm-4.30pm

CEILIDH: Dance 2017 in with the Ceilidh Liberation Front at the Southbank Centre. Bring your dancing shoes and start the year with a swing in your step. Free, just turn up, 1pm-5pm

NEW YEAR'S DAY GALA: Barbican Centre hosts a New Year's Day Gala, with music from the London Concert Orchestra, and some traditional British anthems. £19.50-£45, book in advance , 2.30pm

COMEDY: Laugh off your hangover with some of the best improv comedians at The Comedy Store's New Year's Day show near Piccadilly Circus, featuring the Comedy Store Players. £17, book in advance, 7.30pm

Monday 2 January

ADVENTURES IN MOOMINLAND: Have some family fun in the new year with Southbank Centre's Moominland. An exhibition dedicated to Tove Jansson's lovable characters, it's fun for all. £13.50-£16.50, book ahead, from 10am

ROYAL OBSERVATORY: Fly to the moon and back at the Royal Observatory planetarium with The Sky Tonight. Explore the night sky, from the Moon, to constellations and planets on this space adventure. £7.50/£5.50, book ahead, 12.30-1pm/2.45pm-3.15pm

THE SOUND OF MUSICALS: For all you musical theatre fans out there, this one's for you. The Sound of Musicals is an evening of Broadway and West End classics from Les Misérables, Wicked, Hairspray and more at the Barbican Centre. Various prices, book ahead, from 2.30pm

The Godfather and The Godfather Part II will be screening at Prince Charles Cinema on 2 January. Photo: Paramount Pictures

THE GODFATHER: The Prince Charles Cinema is showing a double feature screening of Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather and The Godfather Part II. Just don't start arguing about which is the best (we'll ignore Part III). £12.50/£10, book ahead, 3.50pm-10.50pm

WATERLOO ART: Head over to the mezzanine at Waterloo for Landscape Photographer of the Year and enjoy a collection of stunning photography taken across the UK. Free, just turn up, until 5 February

