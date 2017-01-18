Zoe Craig

London's Best Sleepovers For Adults

Museums and attractions in London have been organising sleepovers for kids for a while. Now it's time for the adults to get a piece of the action.

Sleeping over at the Science Museum's Astronights event.

Dinosnores for Grown Ups, Natural History Museum

Ever wondered what happens after dark at the Natural History Museum? Now you can find out at Dino Snores for Grown Ups, exclusive adult-only sleepovers at the museum.

As well as exploring the galleries and temporary exhibitions, the evening features a delicious three-course dinner, live music, edible insect tasting, an all-night monster movie marathon and activities such as a science show, stand-up comedy and a drinks tasting session.

A quiz team celebrates at the NHM's Dinosnores event.

There's a cash bar providing further drinks and nibbles, so all you need to enjoy the night is an enquiring mind, a sense of adventure and a sleeping bag.

When: 24 March, 19 May

Tickets: £130, Members £117

Website: nhm.ac.uk/dino-snores-for-grown-ups

Astronights, Science Museum

Spend a night at the Science Museum with exclusive access to galleries and exhibitions after hours. You can also get creative with hands-on workshops and explore one of the galleries by torchlight.

The price includes a free drink on arrival, a variety of street food for dinner and a hot breakfast the following morning.

Astronights. Photo by Benjamin Ealovega.

Astronights are often themed round the museum's latest exhibitions and include talks, live music and film screenings. These change throughout the year so check the website regularly for updates.

When: 4 March

Tickets: £180

Website: sciencemuseum.org.uk/astronights

Gir Lodge, ZSL London Zoo

See London Zoo in a whole new light, and discover what happens when the visitors go home, when you book a night at the amazing Gir Lodge.

A lioness seen from the Gir Lion Lodge.

As well as exclusive after-hours tours of the Zoo at sunset, after dark, and in the early morning, you'll enjoy a two-course dinner, full English breakfast, and a luxurious night in the Gir Lodges.

The Gir Lion lodges at night.

When: dates throughout the year

Tickets: Prices around £219 per person, based on two people sharing

Website: zsl.org/gir-lion-lodge

Astronights: Our Experience

Sleeping over at the Science Museum is like the ultimate Lates event.

If you've ever enjoyed a Late at Science Museum, you'll love this: it's just the same, but so much bigger and better.

You get to take things home, enjoy fascinating lectures and explore the museum with around 100 other people — this is a very thin spread and the closest most people will ever come to having the museum to themselves.

The price also includes free dinner and breakfast the next day and a midnight movie screening.

The evening's entertainment lasts a full six hours from start to lights out and we never felt bored as there was always plenty to do.

As you'll be going to bed around 3am, make sure you don't have big plans for the next morning.

The only let down actually comes at the moment of going to sleep. We were supplied with camping mats, but on the hard gallery floor, these just weren't sufficient — it was one of the most restless nights we've ever had.

It's an expensive event and though we loved it, for that kind of money we'd expect to be able to sleep in comfort.