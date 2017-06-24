Jordan Waite

Free And Cheap London Events This Week: 26 June - 2 July 2017

All week

DOODLEMANIA: What do you get when you take a hotel corridor and a professional doodler? A bloody exciting walkway, that's what. The Doodle corridor at The Exhibitionist Hotel is open to the public for a month as part of the ART CORRIDORS programme. The Exhibitionist Hotel, free, just turn up, all day

RIVER WEEK: A week long chance to celebrate London's waterways, and all the hard work that goes in to maintaining them. Did you know that over 66 Shards-worth of river has been rewilded? More than 30 free events take place across the week, from canoeing to boat tours. See programme for details, 25 June-2 July

PRIDE IN LONDON: Pride Festival gets underway this week with loads going on around the capital, including film screenings, exhibitions, tours, talks, sports, museum lates and more, all celebrating LGBT+ culture in the capital. See the full programme here. 24 June-9 July

LONDON RIVIERA: Dance workshops, mass karaoke, comedy and more are part of this week's free entertainment line-up at the London Riviera, a summer festival next to City Hall. Free, just turn up, until 31 August

Monday 26 June

SHADOW WORLD: This documentary screening reveals how the international trade in weapons fosters corruption, determines foreign policy, undermines democracy and creates suffering. Followed by a Q&A session. The Scout Hut, 106 Cottenham Park Road (Raynes Park), £5, book ahead, 7pm-10pm

MONDAY BLUES: It might be Monday, but that's no excuse not to kick back and enjoy some live music from talented jazz and soul musician James Junior. Having performed for Royal Family and the England rugby team, you're sure to be entertained. 100 Wardour Street, 8pm-10pm

Tuesday 27 June

POETRY EVENING: Poetry slam winner and Glastonbury performer Vanessa Kisuule headlines this poetry evening. Those with something to say can perform their own poetry in a five minute slot — those who don't can simply sit back and take in the words. Love & Dye, free, just turn up, 8pm

FREE COMEDY: You like laughing, right? And you like free things? Then we're set. Barry Ferns presents a mix of comic favourites performing longer sets for a laugh out loud evening. The Camden Head, free, just turn up, 8pm-10pm

Wednesday 28 June

DNA REPAIR: Spend your lunch hour feeding your curiosity. Geneticist Charlotte Mykura speaks on how the DNA in our cells is broken down tens of thousands of times a day, and how these breaks are repaired to prevent the cells from dying or becoming cancerous. Wellcome Collection, free, just turn up, 1pm-2pm

PAPYRUS COLLECTION: Take a look at the Petrie Museum's behind the scenes collection of letters, drawings and tales on papyrus. A delicate yet transformative material, find out how this plant based material has been conserved over time. Petrie Museum, free, just turn up, 6pm-8pm

Thursday 29 June

FOOD MONTH: A whole month of food celebrations? Our stomachs are rumbling at the thought of it. Kick off Waterloo Food Month in style at this launch party on Lower Marsh, with live entertainment, demonstrations and free tasting sessions from stallholders including Greenport Kitchen, Sticky Mango and Yo! Sushi. Lower Marsh, free, just turn up, 5pm-9pm

ACROSS THE CHANNEL: The newly installed UK Ambassador in Paris, Edward Llewellyn — who was David Cameron's former Chief of Staff — will reflect on Anglo-French relations in the first Maurice Fraser Memorial Lecture. LSE, free, just turn up, 6.30pm-8pm

HYDRAULIC ECONOMY: Explore the background of two famous economists, Walter Newlyn and Bill Phillips and how they built their hydraulic model of the economy, and how it fits in with economic thinking about the macroeconomy. LSE, free, just turn up, 6.30pm-8pm

MYSTERY MOCKUMENTARY: If you're the sort of person who says 'I wonder what that was?', then this is the show for you. Will Close and Rose Robinson present a live mockumentary adventure investigating monsters, myths and Noel Edmonds. Prepare to be mildly unnerved. Pleasance Theatre, £5, book ahead, 7.45pm-8.45pm

Friday 30 June

JEWISH REFUGEES: To mark Refugee Week, this presentation highlights the plight of thousands of Jewish refugees from Nazi-occupied Europe, as they joined the fight against fascism by joining the British Army. Images, memories and objects help tell their extraordinary tales. National Army Museum, free, book ahead, 11.30am

REVEAL FESTIVAL: Today is the launch of REVEAL, a free, week long festival celebrating the V&A's 165th anniversary and opening of its brand new Exhibition Road Quarter. Explore the new space through events and activities designed to bring the architecture and collections to life. V&A Museum, free, just turn up, 5pm-10pm

CAR CANYONS: ...or beautiful boulevards? Need we accept that our major roads will be unpleasant and polluted if that is the price we have to pay for getting around smoothly? Explore whether we can free our streets from the tyranny of traffic, and make them attractive places people want to be in and live on. The Gallery (Cowcross Street), free, book ahead, 5.30pm-8pm

Saturday 1 July

SUMMER TAP: Hang out on the deck at the launch party for Summer Tap Saturdays — enjoy some nosh from a rotating line-up of guests from the street food scene, boogie to some tunes and drink some excellent beer. Sounds like a good combo. The Five Points Brewing Company (Hackney), free, book ahead, 1pm-8pm

STOCKWELL FESTIVAL: Back after a two-year hiatus, Stockwell Festival brings together an eclectic mix of local street food, crafts and activities. There's no better way to witness the unique creativity, energy and diversity of the local area. Larkhall Park, free, just turn up, 12pm-6pm

WOMEN IN THE ARMY: 1917 marked the first time that women could join the army outside of nursing roles, and only recently was a ban on combat roles lifted for women. This 30 minute guided tour explored the theme of women in the army. National Army Museum, free, just turn up, 2.30pm

ART NIGHT: Some of the world's leading artists transform the City with free art, performance and music. Taking place in locations such as the Bascule Chamber at Tower Bridge and the Masonic Temple at Andaz Liverpool Street, it's a great chance to explore London's history, culture and architecture. Various locations around the City of London, free, just turn up, 6pm-6am

Sunday 2 July

SUMMER STREETS: Every Londoner's wish comes true, as Regent Street becomes pedestrianised for a day, in a bid to encourage visitors to relax, unwind and enjoy the fantastic range of entertainment along the street. This year's theme of culture, style, wellness and food and drink promises a bold day out. Regent Street, free, just turn up, all day

HAMPSTEAD BEACH: The year round popular swimming spot Hampstead is now getting a beach. Golden sand, amazing food and cocktails set the mood for long evenings of sun, fun and holiday vibes at JW3 Jewish Centre. Free, just turn up, 9am-10.30pm

EID FESTIVAL: As Ramadan comes to a close, everyone is invited to come together in Trafalgar Square for entertainment and attractions for the whole family to enjoy. With a global food festival, live music, arts and crafts and calligraphy, there is no better way to celebrate Eid. Trafalgar Square, free, just turn up, 12pm-6pm