Harry Rosehill

Everything You Need To Know About The Chinese New Year Parade

Mark your calendar: on 29 January the West End hosts to the biggest Chinese New Year parade outside of Asia. Here's what you can expect if you head down.

It's the Year of the Rooster, which represents loyalty, courage, warmth and tireless perseverance of excellence. Unlike most roosters, this parade doesn't get moving till 10am: at this point acrobats, martial artists, singers, puppeteers and others will wind their way through Chinatown and the surrounding streets, into Trafalgar Square, for stage performances from noon.

This is a great opportunity for Chinese Britons to celebrate their culture, and for outsiders looking in, to get a taste. Attractions include a gravity defying lion dance, Shaolin monks practising kung fu and a traditional Chinese puppet show all the way from the Guangdong province.

Kids are very much encouraged to come: there's a family area and a selection of stalls where you can take a little piece of Chinese culture home with you: paper dragons, lanterns and drums.

2017 is a special anniversary for China's relationship with Britain: 20 years since Hong Kong's return to China. To mark this there'll be a Hong Kong stage on Charing Cross Road, hosting Hong Kong artists and British Chinese talents.

While in Chinatown, sample some of the local cuisine — which will be bolstered by various street food stalls. Want to know what's really tasty? We asked members of London's Chinese community about their favourite restaurants, many of which are where the festivities are taking place.

This article will be updated as more details are announced.