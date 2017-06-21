Laura Reynolds

Where To Watch Wimbledon 2017 On The Big Screen

You want to watch Wimbledon, but you missed the ballot and are you're not willing to spend your days indoors, glued to a TV screen, when the sun’s a-shinin', birds are a-singin' and there’s Pimm’s ready for a-drinkin'.

Luckily, certain London establishments are on hand with a giant screen — and possibly a deckchair or two — to give us a front row seat from which we can fully admire all those magical Wimbledon moments between 3-16 July.

Lewis Cubitt Square, King's Cross

Strawberries & Screen is back in Lewis Cubitt Square for 2017, and they're claiming it's one of the biggest screens in central London for watching the tennis. Every day of the tournament is being screened here.

Free, 3-16 July.

One New Change, St Paul's

For a bit of extra pizazz, watch Murray et al from a rooftop overlooking St Paul's Cathedral. One New Change shopping centre goes the whole hog with tennis-themed cocktail and cakes on sale, and Union Jack deckchairs to kick back on as you watch the action.

Free, 3-16 July.

Selfridges, Oxford Street

Pimm’s will be hosting The Pimm’s Wimbledon Bar on the terrace of Selfridges Roof Deck where tennis fans can watch live coverage of The Championships while enjoying a glass of the good stuff. The whole terrace will be tennis-themed, so if you're the sort of person that takes tennis seriously, we reckon this is your best bet.

Free entry, 3-16 July

Duke of York Square, Chelsea

Take a picnic blanket along to watch the finals action in Chelsea, and make the most of a pop-up Partridges bar serving Pimm's and strawberries and cream. Feeling fancy? Reserve yourself a deckchair (booking opens soon) in the VIP area for free. A professional coach is offering tennis lessons to younger fans too.

Free, 14-16 July.

New Street Square, near Chancery Lane

New Street Square is offering City workers a chance to sneak out and catch up on the action at lunchtime, with Centre Court being screened for the duration. Even better, a different food stall is selling their wares everyday, from Korean dumplings to paella and duck confit — check out the food schedule here.

Free, 3-16 July

Canada Square, Canary Wharf

Wimbledon is just one of the events being screened in Canary Wharf this summer, alongside Ascot, Tour de France, various Grand Prix and World Athletics Championships. There are screens in Canada Square Park and Cabot Square. Restaurants and bars nearby are serving up refreshments — or preorder yourself a picnic from Tom's Kitchen if you don't want to miss a minute of the action.

Free, 3-16 July (check before you travel for a specific match, as other events are being screened too)

Queen of Hoxton

Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen is showing the action - with free strawberries.

Queen of Hoxton (alas downstairs, not the rooftop bar) and nearby sister venues The Book Club and Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen will all be showing the matches — and serving up complimentary strawberries and cream to those watching the action. Win-win situation, if you ask us.

Free, 3-16 July

Merchant Square, Paddington

Once again, a big screen pops up near Paddington Basin, screening the action complete with deckchairs for tennis fans to get comfy in.

Free, 3-16 July

Broadgate, Liverpool Street

Exchange Square is once again home to big screens this summer, screening films and sport, including Wimbledon. Follow them on Twitter to find out what's being screened each day.

Free, until 31 August

The Piazza, Wimbledon

If you want to get as close to the action as possible without a ticket, pitch up in Wimbledon town centre and watch on the big screens in The Piazza. Get there early if you want to bag a deckchair — and don't miss the nearby food pop-up. For atmosphere, we reckon this is your best option — if you listen carefully, you may even hear those grunts, all the way from Centre Court.

Free, 3-16 July

Big Screen On The Green, Chelsea

Bit of a mystery, this one. What we do know is that a big screen will be popping up somewhere in Chelsea (a mystery location...) for three days, screening various sporting events and films (scroll down to the bottom of this page for the schedule). You'll have to book — but tickets aren't available yet, and there's no clue how much they will be, or what they'll include. Continue at your peril.

You'll need to buy tickets, 14-16 July

Know anywhere that we've missed? Let us know in the comments below.