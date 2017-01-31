This Man Is Sketching Every Central London Park

Artist Nick Andrew has been visiting a green space in London every week since last January.
He drops by with his sketchbook and creates a drawing of one of London's many parks.
Andrew's aim is to cover all 60 of central London's green spaces, from the mammoth Hyde Park to the hidden gem of St. Mary's Staining's garden on Oat Lane in the City.
“I find it exciting and compulsive, taking me to green spaces in parts of London further afield,” he says of his work.
The collection of works will be displayed in an exhibition in April, with the proceeds going towards charities that help the less able to explore the outdoors.
“Every garden seems to say something about London's fascinating origins and rich social histories”, he says. No arguments here.
Sticks in the Smoke by Nick Andrew will go on display at Curwen Gallery, 34 Windmill Street, W1T 2JR from 5-29 April. Entry will be free. See Nick Andrew's blog for more of his works.