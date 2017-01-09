Sponsor

Shapr Is The Best Way To Network In 2017

This is a sponsored article on behalf of Shapr.

Make 2017 a meaningful year right from the start by meeting inspiring people. Shapr gives you a new way to network, connecting you to like-minded individuals every day to develop ideas, foster relationships and make a difference.

In London, and in life, it is definitely about who you know. Research has shown that meeting new people is one of the most rewarding things we can do — this is exactly why the people behind Shapr have developed a new app to allow you to do just that.

Unlike 'networking' sites like LinkedIn, where you may have hundreds of connections, Shapr's clever algorithms connect you a bespoke selection of nearby people who could change your life.

Building a profile is easy, and you can even use your LinkedIn profile to fill in most fields. After that, it's down to the app to give you people to connect with, using the details in your bio, your interests and your locations.

Just like dating apps, you can swipe right to accept, or left to reject, a possible connection — think Tinder with a LinkedIn twist.

When you both match, simply start a conversation and arrange a meet-up. Who knows what collaborations a coffee could create, or what ventures a glass of vino could lead to?

This is networking with a mindful angle, focusing on quality over quantity. Shapr aims to make meaningful and mutually beneficial connections by giving you just 10 to 15 carefully-selected matches a day, so you have more time to get offline and meet your matches in person.

Whether for business opportunities or simply to make friends with similar hobbies, Shapr is the key to creating inspiring connections in a city with so many people and possibilities Make this the year to widen your horizons and expand your connections — Shapr is the way to network in 2017.

Download the app for free here.