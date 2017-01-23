In Pictures: The Women's March On London

In the wake of Donald Trump's inauguration, people across the world gathered in protest. Here in London, men, women and children gathered in solidarity, and marched with messages to the 45th president of the United States. Here are a few highlights.
Last Updated 23 January 2017
