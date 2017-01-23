Daan Deol

In Pictures: The Women's March On London

"Not up for grabs." Women's March On London, 21 January 2017. Photo: Rachel Jones

In the wake of Donald Trump's inauguration, people across the world gathered in protest. Here in London, men, women and children gathered in solidarity, and marched with messages to the 45th president of the United States. Here are a few highlights.

Proud to be American, but ashamed of Trump. Photo: Massimo Usai

Star Wars meets women's rights. Photo: Massimo Usai