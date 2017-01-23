25 January 2017 | 10 °C

In Pictures: The Women's March On London

"Not up for grabs." Women's March On London, 21 January 2017. Photo: Rachel Jones

In the wake of Donald Trump's inauguration, people across the world gathered in protest. Here in London, men, women and children gathered in solidarity, and marched with messages to the 45th president of the United States. Here are a few highlights.

Photo: Are You Looking Closely

Proud to be American, but ashamed of Trump. Photo: Massimo Usai
Photo: Anthony White
Star Wars meets women's rights. Photo: Massimo Usai
Photo: Are You Looking Closely
Photo: Massimo Usai
Girls just wanna have fun. Photo: Rachel Jones
Photo: Rachel Jones

