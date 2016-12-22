22 December 2016 | 10 °C

Tower Bridge Is Reopening Today

Photo: Dennis.

Tower Bridge is reopening to traffic at noon today — over a week ahead of schedule.

The news was announced in a tweet by Squarehighways, who have been overseeing the bridge's renovation works.

Not everyone greeted the news positively; a number of motorists are fuming (no pun intended) at the impending ban on rush hour traffic at Bank Junction from April 2017.

We went behind the scenes of Tower Bridge's renovation earlier in the year:

