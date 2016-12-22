Will Noble

Tower Bridge Is Reopening Today

Tower Bridge is reopening to traffic at noon today — over a week ahead of schedule.

The news was announced in a tweet by Squarehighways, who have been overseeing the bridge's renovation works.

Not everyone greeted the news positively; a number of motorists are fuming (no pun intended) at the impending ban on rush hour traffic at Bank Junction from April 2017.

@Squarehighways lovely 😊 so when you close The city of London in April we'll all rejoice at a marvellous job your doing #bankjunction — stephen (@sclats01) December 22, 2016

We went behind the scenes of Tower Bridge's renovation earlier in the year: