Huge New 'Jenga Tower' For Blackfriars Bridge Area

This blocky proposal just got submitted to Southwark Council for planning consent. At 178.5 m above ground level, 18 Blackfriars Road would stand about the same height as the Gherkin.

In case you can't work it out from the photo, this new skyscraper would stand just to the south of Blackfriars Bridge, opposite the boomerang-shaped One Blackfriars, which is currently under construction.

The residential tower is actually part of a wider mixed-use development, which also includes a smaller office tower (the second tallest structure in the image above), as well as further blocks for 'affordable' housing and leisure/retail. A new public square is also part of the plans, which are revised from a previous submission.

You might have taken notice of the planned building site. It's been quite an impressive demolition job.

The inevitable process of choosing a nickname for the blocky tower has already begun. Commenters on the Skyscraper City forum have suggested the Jenga Tower or the Minecraft building. We're going for the Duplo Tower.

18 Blackfriars Road is being developed by the slightly sinister sounding Black Pearl Limited, with architects WilkinsonEyre.

You can find further images and information on the planning application. With thanks to SkyscraperCity for the tip-off.