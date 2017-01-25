Harry Rosehill

Who Goes Clubbing On A Sunday Evening?

A curious trend has been popping up across London. Clubs are opening on Sunday evenings. Traditionally, Sunday is a day for relaxing. Possibly, you might have one too many bloody Marys at brunch and things can get a little slippy, but surely that's the most risqué thing one gets up to? As for clubbing, aren't you meant to arrive at midnight, instead of heading home then? We headed down to Phonox in Brixton to investigate.

Arriving at the club around 7.30pm, we were greeted by a lengthy but not unreasonable queue. We'd only managed one pint in the pub beforehand due to the club's strict 8pm last entry rule, so were feeling rather more lucid than a usual clubbing experience.

We weren't sure what to expect, but did think that the club might be a little more relaxed than usual. An intense frisk by the bouncers on arrival and a thumping repetitive beat once we were inside soon proved this not to be case. There was to be no holding back tonight.

The music was abrasive, beating the crowd into a frenzy. Blinding lasers and spotlights flashed incessantly, making our fellow clubbers go even wilder. By 8.28pm, we'd spotted our first topless clubber.

The crowd had a diverse demographic. About a third were students, so their partying and drinking habits don't need to be overly scrutinised — it's part and parcel of the student lifestyle that drinking is always acceptable, whatever day of the week it is. Then there were people who were slightly older than students, and employed. Some were freelancers or had jobs that meant they could start late.

At first we felt alone with our early morning start (Londonist drives the whip hard), but soon got chatting to a few others who had to be up bright and early for the traditional working week. One man, who worked for his local council, said the music was making him forget he had to be at work in 11 hours. It was his second time Sunday night raving, so clearly the experience had a draw that made him want to return.

As per usual we didn't quite make it to the end of the night. We left at 11pm, but our body clock was completely lost; it's hard to shake the feeling when you leave that the sun should be rising. We weren't the only ones calling it a night early though, and there wasn't much chance of us lasting until midnight anyway — it's Sunday, so we couldn't rely on London's latest greatest nighttime addition: the night tube.

It will be interesting to see whether this trend continues. It's increasingly difficult for London clubs and bars to obtain late night licenses, so this could be a possible solution. Maybe Night Czar Amy Lamé will become the Evening Czar?

Read more about the state of clubbing in London.