What's Our Relationship With Nature? Wellcome Collection Investigates
How do we relate to nature? It's a great question to ask to an exhibition audience in the Big Smoke.
But rather than tell us how we should interact with nature, this exhibition at Wellcome Collection has sourced the stories from Londoners.
The objects in this show were all donated by members of the public. They range from the eye-catching antler of a deer to the rather mundane looking pair of beaten up trainers.
These objects themselves are only one half of the show — each one also has a story behind it that you can read about or listen to as to how these items helped the donating individual connect with nature. Some objects have brought people closer to the natural world, other helped them get over a difficult time in their life.
Great stories abound and the tale of two sisters about crab coffins is heartbreaking. It's a moving and deeply personal exhibition, and well worth a visit.
A Museum of Modern Nature is on at Wellcome Collection until 8 October. Entrance is free.
Last Updated 23 June 2017