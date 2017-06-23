Tabish Khan

What's Our Relationship With Nature? Wellcome Collection Investigates

A Museum of Modern Nature, Wellcome Collection

4

How does collecting cars equate with collecting beetles?

How do we relate to nature? It's a great question to ask to an exhibition audience in the Big Smoke.

But rather than tell us how we should interact with nature, this exhibition at Wellcome Collection has sourced the stories from Londoners.

The antler of a Fallow Deer donated by nature presenter Chris Packham.

The objects in this show were all donated by members of the public. They range from the eye-catching antler of a deer to the rather mundane looking pair of beaten up trainers.

The story behind these crab coffins is very sad. Image courtesy Wellcome Collection.

These objects themselves are only one half of the show — each one also has a story behind it that you can read about or listen to as to how these items helped the donating individual connect with nature. Some objects have brought people closer to the natural world, other helped them get over a difficult time in their life.

A collection of Jersey Kale waking sticks. But what's the story behind it.

Great stories abound and the tale of two sisters about crab coffins is heartbreaking. It's a moving and deeply personal exhibition, and well worth a visit.

A Museum of Modern Nature is on at Wellcome Collection until 8 October. Entrance is free.