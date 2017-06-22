Sponsor

Local Foodies Are Popping Up For London Bridge Open Kitchen

This is a sponsored article on behalf of Team London Bridge.

On 28 June, a foodie festival with a difference is popping up in London Bridge. The London Bridge Open Kitchen is a one day event, with local producers and restaurants serving up dishes for around a fiver.

Super snazzy Hutong and Aqua Shard are among the selection, as well as the likes of Hawksmoor, Texas Joe's and The Hide. This is pretty much the only time you'll get to sample one of the Shard's restaurants outside of the skyscraper.

Think high-end dining meets street food, and you have the kind of vibe that London Bridge Open Kitchen is going for — the event runs from 5-9pm, making it ideal for post-work drinks and dinner.

The 2015 London Bridge Open Kitchen was held at White Cube

Seafood from Bob's Lobster, exotic nosh from Savannah, or beer from Fourpure are just some of the culinary choices you'll have to consider. Or maybe you're in the mood for Asian grub — in which case, give Hutong a go.

The evening is all about celebrating local businesses in the Bermondsey and London Bridge area, from restaurants with global names and high-flying awards, to smaller venues and the more hipster hangouts.

They say location is everything, and London Bridge Open Kitchen will take place on St. Thomas' Street, next to the historic railway viaduct.

Texas Joe's

The setting will show off the refurbished arches that have been restored as part of the London Bridge Station redevelopment programme.

Over the next few months, the arches will be taken over by new businesses and eateries as the area goes through a major transformation — London Bridge Open Kitchen is just one of the events kicking off the development.

You'll have to register for a ticket, but entry to London Bridge Open Kitchen is completely free. If you want an evening outdoors with epic food, great drinks and a fabulous setting (plus change from £20) put this foodie event in your diary.

If you fancy an evening out in London Bridge but can't make the event, check out what else is on in the area.