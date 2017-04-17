Sponsor

Head To Olympia London For Cycling And Drag Queens

Olympia London is the capital's ultimate venue for conventions, fairs and events — it's the place to see famous faces, gorge on the latest food trends and meet like-minded people.

From cycling to superheroes, there is no shortage of exciting events lined up for the coming months — check out what's on and get ready to be inspired.

Anyone who can't stay out of the gym — or is just keen to tone up for summer — may want to book their tickets for Fitcon, the UK's biggest event for fitness and sports nutrition.

Running from 21-23 April, learn about bodybuilding, diets and personal training — there'll be famous faces from the fitness world as well as free samples of gym fuel.

If you're more into bikes than bulk, SPIN Cycling Festival (12-14 May) might be more up your street. All the latest wheels, accessories and gizmos will be showcased. There's also craft beer, coffee and live DJs — a pretty cool way to celebrate cycling culture.

Maybe you prefer to go places by foot, in which case Sneaker Con — an event dedicated entirely to sneakers (trainers, if you prefer) — is the perfect fit for you.

Don't be alarmed if you find yourself face to face with Batman (or the Joker) this May, as Heroes & Villains sets up shop in Olympia London. Here's a superhero fest like no other —participate in obstacles and skills activities, get an insight into how your favourite superhero shows are created — and meet actors from the shows.

There's more dressing up on the cards for Drag World UK, which hosts over 20 queens from all over Europe and the US. You may even spot stars from RuPaul's Drag Race. Explore what's new on the drag market, listen to drag talks and attend drag workshops.

The only question now: which events to go to? Of course you could always attend them all. And if you turn up to the cycling festival in your drag gear, or scare the sneaker aficionados with your Spider-Man get up, so be it.

