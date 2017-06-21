Harry Rosehill

The New Serpentine Pavilion Is Here And It's Part Waterfall

© Kéré Architecture, Photography © 2017 Iwan Baan

The new Serpentine Pavilion in Kensington Gardens has been unveiled. This year's structure functions as more than just a shelter from the weather. The central structure doubles up as a waterfall when it rains.

An oculus funnels the water from the roof through the centre to fantastic effect. That water is then drained and used to irrigate the nearby parkland.

© Kéré Architecture, Photography © 2017 Iwan Baan

The architect behind the design is Diébédo Francis Kéré originally from Burkina Faso, but now based in Berlin. As always with the Serpentine Pavilion, this is the first structure he's built in the UK.

Kéré based the design for the pavilion on a tree that serves as the central meeting point, in Gando, his hometown in Burkina Faso.

© Kéré Architecture, Photography © 2017 Iwan Baan

Both the roof and walls of the structure are built from wood, that act as shading from the summer heat. At night, the structure is illuminated, as small perforations twinkle in the light.

© Kéré Architecture, Photography © 2017 Iwan Baan

The Pavilion is open to the public from 23 June - 8 October.