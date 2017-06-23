Sponsor

Tuck Into Glorious Grub At London's 'Gastronomic Glastonbury'

This is a sponsored article on behalf of Foodies Festival.

Discover foodie heaven at Foodies Festival this summer. Live demonstrations from world-class Michelin Star and celebrity chefs, flavours of the world from London’s best street food and prosecco trucks, award-winning produce at the artisan markets and London's best unsigned bands on the Live Music Stage. There will also be masterclasses including everything from healthy gin cocktails to craft beer and cheese pairing or afternoon tea and gin jam.

Foodies Festival is the UK’s favourite celebration of food, drink and wellbeing, and is popping up on Blackheath (7-9 July) and Alexandra Palace (26-28 August) for the Bank Holiday Weekend. Take home recipe tips from big names like Great British Bake Off Winner Candice Brown, food blogger and Healthy Eating sensation Deliciously Ella, top TV chefs Rosemary Shrager of The Big Family Cooking Showdown and Matt Tebutt ofSaturday Kitchen. Take home recipes from twice Michelin starred Atul Kochhar and Adam Simmonds, Masterchef Winner 2017 Saliha Mahmood-Ahmed and runner-up East London local Steve Kielty.

There'll be plenty of workshops so you can try your hand at some recipes yourself — whether you fancy a cocktail class or a lesson on Psychedelic Pavlovas, there are lots of opportunities to up your cookery game.

If you've got a sweet tooth, head to the Cakes and Desserts Theatre for demos from top pastry chefs, before heading to the Chocolate, Cake and Dessert Village for workshops like cake decorating.

Of course you'll have to make rooms for the all-important tasting of artisan breads, innovative bakes and buttery pastries — be sure to get your hands on some melt in the mouth churros too.

Elsewhere, The Healthy Living Zone is all about healthy cooking and exercise. Get your questions answered by Deliciously Ella before hitting a yoga class and stocking up on products from the market.

Of course it wouldn't be a festival without some music, and Foodies has that covered. Dance to live music with a glass of Pimms in hand and work up an appetite for even more eating.

Kids are taken care of too, with dedicated children's cookery classes as well as crafts, giant Jenga and bouncy castles to keep them entertained.

You might want to go to the many drinks-centred activities without the littl'uns though — there'll be mixologists and sommeliers, whisky and champagne tastings at the Drinks Theatre. There's A Beer For That will also be doing craft ale and food pairings, which could get slightly messy.

Street Food Avenue will be offering all sorts of global cuisine, and the Artisan Producer's Market will show off fabulous ingredients and products that you can take home. Feeling brave? There's even a bug eating competition for the strong-stomached.

Both Foodies Festivals are bound to be a great day out — check out the line up. We suggest you get booking — at the moment you can get 2-for-1 tickets plus a goodie bag if you enter FOOD2FOR1 at the checkout.

Foodies Festival takes place at Blackheath 7-9 July and Alexandra Palace 26-28 August.