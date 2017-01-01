Londonist

Free And Cheap London Events: 2-8 January 2017

All week

The Southbank Centre is hosting Gonks until 15 January. Photo: South Bank Centre

WATERLOO ART: Head to the mezzanine at Waterloo station for Landscape Photographer of the Year and enjoy a collection of stunning photography taken across the UK. Free, just turn up, until 5 February

NORDIC GONKS: Have a look around for Gonks. They're mythical creatures from Scandinavian culture associated with Christmas and winter — and they're hiding at Southbank Centre. Free, just turn up, until 16 January

ROALD DAHL BIRTHDAY: In honour of Roald Dahl's 100th birthday, illustrator Sir Quentin Blake has drawn special portraits of Dahl's most famous characters. Quentin Blake: The Roald Dahl Centenary Portraits takes place at the British Library. Free, just turn up, until 21 May

Monday 2 January

IMPROV NIGHT: Introduce yourself to tome of the UK's best improv at Camden Head, with Angel Comedy Club's Shoot From The Hip Comedy Night. Free, just turn up, 8pm-10pm

SWING AND JAM: Dance in the new year with Southbank Centre's Swing and Jam, an afternoon of dance and music. Free, just turn up, from 12.30pm

Swing and Jam at Southbank Centre

Tuesday 3 January

HEADS AND BODIES: Consider yourself a bit of an artist? Even if you don't Heads and Bodies should provide plenty of fun artistic competition at the Queen of Hoxton. Free, just turn up, 7pm-8.30pm

FOLK DANCING: Begin the year with Cecil Sharp House's Sharp's Folk Club and enjoy some much-loved folk music. £3.50/£3, just turn up, 8pm-11pm

V&A POP-UP PERFORMANCE: Not ready to let go of the Christmas season? Go to the V&A to discover the enchanting world of The Nutcracker before it closes. Free, just turn up, 11am/1pm/3pm

Wednesday 4 January

BUILDING ST PAUL'S: Discover the secrets of Christopher Wren's St Paul's Cathedral, and its journey to become the landmark. Free, book ahead, from 3pm

ANGEL COMEDY CLUB: Begin the new year with a laugh at The Bill Murray with Tony Law Presents John-Luke Roberts Presenting the Tony Law Tapes. £5, book ahead, 7pm-8pm

LOVE: No, we're not being flirty, that's the name of the play. Join writer and director Alexander Zeldin as he discusses his new play, LOVE, with Samira Ahmed. £5/£4, book ahead, from 6pm

Thursday 5 January

AWAKEN: Celebrate the launch of Awaken: Illustration Exhibition and explore the emotions of artist Hannah Marie with her illustrations at The Gallery Cafe. Free, RSVP here, 6pm-8pm

ANALOGUE ANIMATIONS: Celebrate the pioneers non-digital animation with surrealist Czech director Jan Svankmaker's take on Alice in Wonderland at Deptford Cinema. £5/£3.50, book ahead, from 6.30pm

RIOT IN THE MEADOW: Oxford House hosts Riot in the Meadow, an exhibition inspired by a verse from The Wisdom of Solomon, featuring 100 individual pieces of art referring to the work of Matisse, Picasso, Pollock and more. Free, just turn up, 9am-10pm

Friday 6 January

EXHIBIT A: Head over to Rich Mix and explore the ideas of indifference, nobility, ignorance and more. Tisdale and Murrell use Exhibit A to investigate the concept of celebrity and notoriety and how these qualities are presented to the public. Free, just turn up, from 6pm

NEW YEAR FUN: The Bill Murray has Jools Holland’s comedy Hootenanny for 2018 - pre-recorded well in advance for your convenience. Watch as Kanye, Taylor Swift (awks), Kate Bush and more take to the stage in this hilarious spoof at The Bill Murray. £4/£5, book ahead, from 10.15pm

FAREWELL TO CHRISTMAS: Enjoy a glass of mulled wine and carol singing as the Geffrye Museum bids a Farewell to Christmas. Wrap up and get cosy around a fire in the garden. Free, just turn up, 3.30pm-5pm

Saturday 7 January

FARMER'S MARKET: Head over to the Horniman Farmer's Market and get your hands on some best local fruit and veg. Free, just turn up, 9am-1.30pm

CHARACTER ENCOUNTERS: Keep the little ones occupied as you sail across the Thames to the National Maritime Museum for Character Encounters. Explore the struggles of tea trade between Britain and China, dive into the sea with Neptune or learn about life as a Caribbean woman from Pearl Morris. Free, just turn up, noon-3pm (different time slots)

Sunday 8 January

HANDS ON BASE: The Horniman Museum's Hands On Base morning lets children actually touch some of the museum's exhibits, including African masks and shark jaws. Free, just turn up, 11am-12.30pm

TEENAGE BEDROOMS: Revisit your teen years at the Geffrye with Teenage Bedrooms. Step inside the homes of 26 London teenagers and discover the meaning of modern teenage bedrooms. Free, just turn up, 10am-5pm