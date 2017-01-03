Helen Graves

The Best New London Restaurants To Try In January 2017

Brunch heaven is the kichri at Kricket. Photo: Lizzie Mabbott.

Kricket

We loved Kricket at Pop Brixton and now they’re opening a permanent space in Soho. The concept of ‘modern Indian small plates’ could so easily have been a very bad one but instead, everything that came out of the kitchen was brilliant, from the spiced fried chicken with curry leaves to the glorious brunch with pickled cauliflower and raw egg yolk. There will be plenty of new dishes to try at this site, including Goan sausage fry with coriander chutney, peanuts and pickled fennel and Cornish crab meen moilee (coconut curry) with Castelfranco and peanuts. There will be cocktails and a swanky interior and room for 70 people. We can’t wait.

Kricket, 12 Denman Street, W1D 7HH. Open: 5 Jan.

Bala Baya will have a traditional oven, like this one in Tel Aviv.

Bala Baya

We are very intrigued by the sound of this new Israeli restaurant, opening in Southwark. It’s the project of an ex-Ottolenghi chef who wants to recreate the buzz of Tel Aviv’s all day restaurants in London, and he’s even flying over a custom made pitta oven, which had been designed by his dad. Expect dishes like tea smoked aubergine with harissa and date glaze, and babka with smeared chocolate and hazelnut spread, plums, pecan praline and crème anglaise. Interested? Us too.

Bala Baya, Arch 25, Old Union Yard Arches, 229 Union Street, SE1 0LR. Soft launch: 9-15 January.

The legendary Bleecker Black.

Bleecker Victoria

Bleecker continue to make some of the best burgers in London so we’re thrilled to tell you they’re opening their first indoor restaurant, on Victoria Street. There’s plenty of room for new openings in Victoria, too, which makes this news even more exciting; we hope they’re ready for the stampede. They’ll be serving all the classics, most importantly the Bleecker Black, with its layer of Clonakilty black pudding alongside the 45-day dry aged rare breed beef.

Bleecker, 205 Victoria Street, SW1E 5NE. Open: January TBC.

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele is coming to London.

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele

One of Naples’ most popular pizzerias is coming to Stoke Newington. The menu will be short, with just two regular pizzas (Margherita and Marinara) and two rotating specials, and the pizzaioli will be trained in the Naples branch before heading over.

All the signs are there — this should be a very good pizzeria. Anyone got a flat to rent in Stoke Newington?

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, 125 Stoke Newington Church Street, N16 0UH. Open: January, TBC.

Roast meat heaven at Duck Duck Goose.

Duck Duck Goose

Proper Cantonese food is coming to south London with the opening of this new restaurant in Pop Brixton. As you can probably guess, there's going to be a focus on roast meats, including five spice pork belly and of course, roast duck and goose. We also love the sound of their update on prawn toast, made with a prawn mousse, kewpie mayonnaise (Japanese sweetened mayonnaise), curly endive and kohlrabi. They call it, "the prawn toast to end all others." There will also be turnip cake with mushroom (we love turnip cake) and for dessert, French toast with condensed milk. Yum. The vibe is set to be informal, with canteen style dining inspired by the cafes of Hong Kong.

Duck Duck Goose, Pop Brixton, 49 Brixton Station Road, SW9 8PQ. Open: January TBC.