Helen Graves

London's Best Brunch

Turkish eggs at The Providores. Just look at that butter.

Forget breakfast, London loves to brunch. Here's our list of the best places to get your eggs and bloody Marys.

Dishoom

Bhelpuri, birianis, keema and deep-flavoured black dahl are signatures worth trying here, while the buzzing atmosphere is reason to come again and again. A cheesy naan couldn’t be more comforting (or booze-absorbing), while the next morning a bacon naan is the ultimate hangover-buster.

Granger & Co

All day restaurant Granger & Co regularly has lines snaking down the street come brunch-time. Aussie Bill Granger takes global inspiration for the menu, which includes classics like their ricotta hotcakes with banana and honeycomb butter, and eggs with a huge range of toppings from harissa to miso mushrooms.

The Providores & Tapa Room

The Providores has become famous for its brunch, particularly the Turkish eggs, which is basically poached eggs on thick Greek yoghurt, topped with a pool of golden brown butter. Gentle Turkish chilli flakes give a subtle heat while chopped parsley brings grassy freshness. Dipping toast into this is a most excellent way to start a Saturday and it's easy to see why this dish has stayed on the menu ever since they launched, 15 years ago

Brixton Village

For an upmarket brunch, Salon serves inventive seasonal food at reasonable prices. The dining room overlooks the buzzing indoor market and a window seat is a great place to enjoy dishes like three cheese cornbread with shredded ham hock, greens and a poached egg. South Indian restaurant Kricket also does a cracking brunch, with a dish of kichri with pickled cauliflower and raw egg yolk being a standout. The Blues Kitchen is also a popular brunch destination, with more unusual dishes like crab cakes with poached egg and hollandaise sauce and the obligatory bloody Marys. Finally, for a breakfast with a difference try the full English galette (like a wholemeal pancake) from Senzala in Brixton Village.

Dragon Castle

You might not initially think to look for a dim sum restaurant on this stretch of Walworth Road but you can’t miss Dragon Castle. With large palatial doors (guarded by stone dragons) giving way to a courtyard-style entrance, this is no shrinking violet of a restaurant. Though all manner of fairly authentic Cantonese dishes are available, it’s the extremely reasonably-priced dim sum menu that is the biggest draw. Fluffy char siu buns and delicate steamed prawn and chive fun guo boasting thin, soft pastry are both ones to try. Go before 2pm for the freshest food.

M1LK

If you need to sit down, M1lk, on Bedford Hill, is somewhere bright, light and breezy for a lazy weekend. Its quirky dishes include the fillet o fish sandwich, made with red snapper, baked eggs and nut milk. And to continue the Aussie influence there’s the much improved Brickwood — another cousin of the ‘Common’ enemy. You’ll find Balham’s branch of the small-time café chain on Hildreth Street, where you’ll eat very fine Brixton bread and drink hot Caravan coffee.

Honey & Co

Make sure to wear a loose waistband when brunching at Honey & Co., since you will be powerless to resist nearly everything on the menu. Their green shakshuka (eggs baked in spinach and herbs served with goats' yoghurt and sesame bread) is a London classic, and their sabich is one of our greatest sandwiches.

Duck & Waffle

Playground of foodies and City boys, this restaurant on the 40th floor of the Heron Tower is known for its stunning views and great food, two things which very rarely go together when it comes to London restaurants. Chef Dan Doherty is famous for dishes such as crispy pigs’ ears dusted with smoked paprika served in a paper bag, ox cheek grilled cheese sandwiches (one of our favourites) and of course, the duck and waffle. Fruit topped pancakes, perfectly cooked eggs irresistible pastries are also available.

Daisy Green Food

Head to Daisy Green for a fantastic bottomless brunch which ticks many trend boxes with dishes like avocado on charcoal sourdough, and shakshuka and sweetcorn fritters. We love the bright, colourful decor and fresh approach to cooking here, the combination of which does much to shake away a hangover. That, and the fact that prosecco is bottomless.

Peckham Refreshment Rooms

Peckham Refreshment Rooms opens its doors at 8am, serving glorious, golden Burford Brown eggs with streaky bacon and bowls of prunes steeped in Earl Grey tea. Their bacon sandwich, although at first sight overly-bready, squishes down into the perfect breakfast. Bacon is perfectly judged too - the super thin, fatty stuff from Alsace.

Koya Bar

Noodles are good any time of day — it just took London a little while to realise. Head to Koya Bar for a) the best breakfast noodles and b) a shit tonne of cool points.

Bad Egg

Bad Egg is basically an all-day diner serving egg dishes with global flavours, like pulled pork and kimchi hash, sambal telur (crispy deep fried eggs in a spicy Malaysian sambal, or hot sauce) and a Bad Egg burger topped with a soft egg yolk and ‘nduja cheese fondue. There’s also a range of dishes that don’t actually come with any eggs, just to keep you on your toes.