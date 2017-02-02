Will Noble

Meet The O2's New Neighbour

It will be the "St Pancras of the Underground," according to architects Santiago Calatralva. Here are images of the three-clawed glass behemoth that will be built over North Greenwich station, nudging up alongside the O2.

Peninsula Place is a £1bn project by the architects behind Athens Olympic Park, which will incorporate 800 apartments, 80 shops, restaurants, bars, a cinema and a hotel complex. The structure will rise 30 storeys, three times over. That's on top of it housing a new North Greenwich bus station and this public atrium — which commuters will emerge into:

The design is said to be part-inspired by London's Crystal Palace, while also being "unashamedly modern". There'll also be a tubular bridge, linking Peninsula Place to the waterfront:

The plans are part of a £8.4bn scheme to transform North Greenwich, which you can see magically unfolding in this video:

The area will also get a new Ikea.

All images Santiago Calatralva.