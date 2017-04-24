Sponsor

Fancy Living Right By The Old BBC Rehearsal Rooms?

This is a sponsored article on behalf of LIV Group.

Looking for a place to rent in London is no easy feat — why not consider these new apartments located right by the old BBC? The Rehearsal Rooms development is just 15 minutes to Bond Street, but has much cheaper rent than other west London locations.

The Rehearsal Rooms are just seconds away from North Acton station. Not considered living out west? It's a no-brainer — quick to get to central London and the city, but a little more peaceful and without the zone 1 price tag.

Choose from 1, 2 and 3 bed apartments — all come with private balconies as well as access to the communal BBQ terrace and rooftop allotments with views over London. You'll even have an on-site concierge and communal residents' lounges.

You don't need to worry about being handy with a drill or hammer either — with smart app technology, you'll be able to report maintenance issues which will be fixed pronto. There's also super fast Wi-Fi so you know you'll be well connected.

Credit: The Castle

Acton is fast becoming a creative and vibrant neighbourhood — there are tons of new shops and eateries opening up, and the area has a long association with the BBC.

Just minutes from the apartments is the famous Castle pub, where actors used to grab a pint after sessions in the rehearsal rooms.

Sounds pretty sweet — rooftop views, a concierge, and great access to transport. Whether you want a 12 month let or a longer term arrangement, take a look at the Rehearsal Rooms development, and see if you fancy putting some roots down in west London.