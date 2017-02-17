Tabish Khan

Eduardo Paolozzi: A Remarkably Versatile Artist

Bright and colourful, the Paolozzi we know and love.

Paolozzi is best known here for his Tottenham Court Road mosaics and sculptures across London. But this Whitechapel Gallery exhibition shows the full breadth of his work covering sculpture, prints and collage.

His trademark sculpture is on display as you'd expect.

It's this versatility that truly marks out Paolozzi's creativity. In this exhibition, you look at a bronze sculpture next to a brightly coloured print and think they couldn't possibly be by the same artist. There is so much variety on display it could easily be the work of three different artists — this diversity is why Paolozzi can be heralded as a modern great.

Here's a dress bearing one of his designs.

There is, though, one giveaway that these works are by the same artist — the abstract patterns appearing in vivid reds and blues on paper, and projecting along the surface of his dark bronzes.

There are colourful prints aplenty in this show.

A significant measure of Paolozzi's legacy is his influence and how it can be felt across multiple mediums. A dress features his designs and a jazz album inspired by him plays in the upstairs gallery. It's proof that his work went way beyond the fine art world.

Upstairs features this fantastic installation of maquettes and prints.

There are over 250 works in this show and a special section dedicated to collages Paolozzi created using popular culture imagery — these works are what earned him the nickname the 'Godfather of Pop Art'.

More of his great sculpture from the exhibition.

Most of us are guilty of only considering Paolozzi's art as his collection of works on public display. This exhibition shows he was so much more.

Eduardo Paolozzi is on at Whitechapel Gallery until 14 May. Tickets are £13.50 for adults, concessions available.