Will Noble

London's Getting A Non Alcoholic Brewery

With the number of London breweries hurtling towards 100, it's becoming tough to stand out from the crowd. Nirvana Beer Co, though, has no such problem. All of the east London company's beers are low or non alcoholic.

Steve Dass, co-founder of Nirvana Brewing, said "We know that a number of major breweries already have non-alcohol and low-abv beers.

"We want to create a range of alcohol free beers in a way without compromising on quality or taste and sticking to traditional brewing methods.

The Nirvana team (left to right): Manmohan, Becky, Steve and Stuart

"Ultimately, we want to produce a range of beers that can be enjoyed by those looking to cut down — as well as craft beer fans. Not sat lonely on a different shelf but rather sat alongside all the other good quality craft beers."

The names of the booze-free beer is inspired by the yoga movement, and includes Mantra IPA, Kosmic Stout and a Karma lager.

The first beers are expected to be ready to taste at the official launch of the brewery and taproom in April.