Sponsor

Curzon Cinema Heads To The East End

This is a sponsored article on behalf of Curzon Cinemas.

Movie lovers, there is a brand new addition to the city that is right up your street. Curzon Cinemas — your go-to for independent and international film — are opening a brand new venue in Aldgate on 20 January.

Just in time for the release of Oscar contenders such as Jackie and La La Land — and the re-release of Goodfellas — Curzon Aldgate will celebrate their opening with a weekend of music and movies. Check out the DJs on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon for a post-film boogie.

Don't be fooled into thinking that this is just 'another cinema'. Curzon Aldgate could quickly become the best cinema in east London. This is a stylish four-screen affair with plush reclining and double seats, as well as a café/bar offering artisan coffee, seasonal dishes, craft beer and wine and of course, the mandatory popcorn.

Even more luxurious is the fact that three out of the four screens at Curzon's newest cinema have their own bars — making for the ultimate night at the pictures.

Visit Curzon Aldgate on their opening weekend for screenings of the latest films as well as a cheeky cocktail and dance courtesy of DJ Cherrystones (21 January, 6:30-11pm) and Jonny Trunk (22 January, 1-6pm). This may just become your favourite new cinema.