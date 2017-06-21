Hari Mountford

ZazU: Raisins To Be Alive Is Pre-Apocalyptic Comedy Gold

ZazU: Raisins To Be Alive

5

Head to Soho Theatre for a crazy comedy that will have you falling off your chair — Raisins to be Alive is the latest offering from bizarre comedy group zazU, which is worth a watch if you’re after an hour of solid laughing.

Picture this: the world is ending — the island of zazU is going to flip over in a matter of hours and it’s down to one man to find the raisins to stay alive. Cue a wild goose chase on the lookout for dried fruit, encounters with Scouse mermaids, a woman with a mission to complete her Fucket list (not a typo), and a very sassy talking monkey. Throw in a boy trying to find his long last dad, impeccable comedic timing, and an audience in fits of laughter, and you have zazU: Raisins to be Alive.

Fresh from the Edinburgh Fringe, pre-apocalyptic zazU was 60 minutes of pure comedy gold. Surreal? yes. Hilarious? Insanely.

zazU: Raisins to be Alive is on at the Soho Theatre until 22 June. Tickets from £10.