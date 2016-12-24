Laura Reynolds

Watch This Enchanting Video Of London's 2016 Christmas Lights

Londonist reader Mattia Bicchi spent a month putting together this enchanting timelapse video of London's 2016 Christmas lights.

From the understated decorations of Sloane Square to the hubbub of the Natural History Museum's ice rink, plenty of locations around London feature. Of course, Covent Garden, Oxford Street and Regent Street are all in there too.

Even the final super moon of 2016 makes an appearance behind the skyscrapers.

The soundtrack was made specially to accompany the film by Italian composer Alberto Vuolato

Pour yourself a mulled wine and have a gander. Merry Christmas, London.