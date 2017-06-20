Sponsor

Kayak Through London At Night

This is a sponsored article on behalf of Secret Adventures.

Credit: Katherine Futers

You don't have to leave the city for a proper adventure — thanks to the guys at Secret Adventures, you can do everything from paddle boarding to kayaking right here in London.

Secret Adventures' activities are all about meeting new people, exploring new places, and making memories — why not forego a night out for a night spent canoeing on the Thames?

Credit: Matthew Williams-Ellis

As well as being insanely good fun, the adventures on offer let you see London in a completely different light. Or dark — a few of the sessions take place at night, like the exciting night kayak to Greenwich.

Maybe you fancy experiencing Tower Bridge from below? There's an after dark trip taking you under the London landmark, via a pub for drinks and dinner (included in the price), and back again.

Credit: Matthew Williams-Ellis

Talking of drinks, those into craft beer will be tempted by the 6km Kayak to Crate Brewery adventure, starting at the canal at Limehouse, down the River Lea to Hackney Wick's Crate Brewery for a well-deserved pint.

If you're not much of a water person, why not watch some adventures on the big screen instead? Adventure Films Underground does exactly what it says on the tin — explore the tunnel leading under the Thames at the Brunel Museum to watch some of the best documentaries ever made.

Credit: Jack Hobhouse

Bring your own picnic to this one — we suggest a stiff drink too, to take the edge off the nail-biting films. It's an amazing venue, and a fantastic setting to watch The Plan, Swimming Granny and North of the Sun.

They're pretty good people at Secret Adventures too, as they run special adventures with local charities to help children escape the city — by going on one of their adventures, you can help fund someone else's.

Credit: Matthew Williams-Ellis

Tempted to do something a bit more exciting? The best thing about the activities Secret Adventures offer is that you don't have to be a pro at kayaking, or a master paddle-boarder to take part — everyone is welcome, despite level (or complete lack) of experience.

Lifejackets, equipment and waterproofs are included in the price, and with some of the adventures, food too — check out the full list of London activities here.