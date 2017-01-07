Daan Deol

Things You Might Not Have Done In Greenwich

There's no denying that Greenwich has a lot to offer visitors — the Cutty Sark, the Royal Observatory, the National Maritime Museum. But to see the best of the borough, visit these lesser-known places.

Visit the animals

One of Greenwich borough's lesser known attractions is Maryon Wilson Park, a local nature reserve in Charlton. You can see ducks, chickens, goats, a deer enclosure and a very proud peacock.

The deer enclosure at Maryon Wilson Park. Photo: Karen

The Capital Ring and the Green Chain Walk both wind through the park, and there's plenty of space for picnics and relaxing. Beats battling the crowds in Greenwich Park on a sunny day.

Relax in Blackheath

A view of All Saints Church on Blackheath Common. Photo: mike-mojopin

With a range of clothing stores, a second-hand bookshop, and a choice of cafes, Blackheath Village is a lovely place to spend an afternoon — you might even forget that you're in London. After strolling through the village, why not take your new-old book and coffee and relax on the spacious Blackheath Common?

Go on a Daniel Day-Lewis Tour

6 Crooms Hill, SE10 - home of poet laureate Cecil Day-Lewis and his family, including actor Daniel Day-Lewis. Photo: Gwynhafyr

Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis spent his younger years in Greenwich. He attended Sherington Primary School in Charlton and Invicta Primary School in Blackheath, and spent his youth playing in Greenwich Park and Blackheath. He also lived in a house on Crooms Hill, where his father, poet Cecil Day-Lewis, is commemorated. Other famous locals include Jude Law and Dominic Cooper.

Have a Blair Witch experience

Fog engulfs Severndroog Castle in Oxleas Woods. Photo: Sara Melhuish

Take a stroll through Greenwich's Oxleas Woods, which is said to be at least 8,000 years old. It's beautiful throughout the year, but there's something eerie, almost Tim Burton-esque about it when it's foggy — for that experience, make sure you visit in December or January. While you're there, pay a visit to Severndroog Castle, an 18th century folly in the woods, which offers some pretty impressive views from the top. Bonus fact: Boy George used to live on Shooter's Hill, near Oxleas Woods.

Admire the old and the new

The gates overlooking the Thames at the Old Royal Naval College. Photo: tanya~b

If you visit the Old Royal Naval College, don't miss one of the best views. Stand by the gate overlooking the Thames and admire the juxtaposition of old and new as you face Canary Wharf's skyscrapers. When you've finished admiring the view, take a walk along the Thames.

Visit Wuthering Heights

Kate Bush's former home, Wuthering Heights, in Eltham, Royal Borough of Greenwich. Photo: roger.w800

You don't have to go all the way to the Yorkshire Moors to visit Wuthering Heights. Make your way to Eltham and see (from the outside) the house where singer-songwriter Kate Bush once lived. Bush lived in the property, named for her number one hit, from 1985 to 2003. She isn't the only famous musician that once live in Eltham — Boy George lived on Joan Crescent before moving to Shooter's Hill.

See London for free

A view of London from Greenwich Park. Photo: Jonathan Vowles

There's a steep hill in in the middle of Greenwich Park (not that horrible spiralling one up to the Observatory), from the top of which you can see some of London's most famous landmarks; The Shard, St. Paul's Cathedral and the Square Mile are all there. The best time to go is between mid-February and mid-March, when the leaves haven't grown back on trees yet and there's (usually) less fog to block the view.