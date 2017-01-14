Londonist Out Loud: Battersea Power Station

Welcome to the latest episode of Londonist Out Loud, a podcast about London.

What's going on at Battersea Station? We talk to Peter Watts, author of Up In Smoke, about the development going on in. He sheds some light on the history of the Power Station — including the time Margaret Thatcher fired the largest laser gun in Europe at it — and gives an insight into what the rarely-seen inside looks like. Did you know that there were once plans to put a restaurant inside one of the chimneys — not to mention that controversial theme park.

