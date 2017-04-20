The World's Best Photographs Come To Somerset House

From pandas in weighing baskets to, swathes of tourists doing *that thing* with the Leaning Tower of Pisa — the Sony World Photography Awards returns to Somerset House.
Categories range from the conceptual to current affairs. The awards reward both professional photographers and amateur snappers through the open competition, as well as a section for young photographers.
This year marks 10 years of the awards, and it will be celebrating with an Outstanding Contribution to Photography award to Martin Parr. Three rooms in the exhibition will be dedicated to Parr's work, representing the breadth of his career.
From the tempting preview of images here, we have little doubt this will be another spectacular year.
Sony World Photography Awards is on at Somerset House from 21 April-7 May, tickets £7-£11 for adults.