Tabish Khan

The World's Best Photographs Come To Somerset House

A baby giant panda gets weighed in China. Copyright Ami Vitale

From pandas in weighing baskets to, swathes of tourists doing *that thing* with the Leaning Tower of Pisa — the Sony World Photography Awards returns to Somerset House.

Martin Parr is honoured at this year's exhibition. Here's his picture of all those who pose pretending to be holding up the leaning tower of Pisa. Copyright Martin Parr.

Categories range from the conceptual to current affairs. The awards reward both professional photographers and amateur snappers through the open competition, as well as a section for young photographers.

The moment a wave comes crashing off the coast of Western Australia. Copyright Gordon Becker.

This year marks 10 years of the awards, and it will be celebrating with an Outstanding Contribution to Photography award to Martin Parr. Three rooms in the exhibition will be dedicated to Parr's work, representing the breadth of his career.

A kingfisher caught at the moment of emerging with its catch. Copyright Petar Sabol.

From the tempting preview of images here, we have little doubt this will be another spectacular year.

Thousands of Muslims at Friday prayers in Tongi, Bangladesh. Copyright Zakir Hossain Chowdhury.

Sony World Photography Awards is on at Somerset House from 21 April-7 May, tickets £7-£11 for adults.