Laura Reynolds

Putney Is As Pretty As A Picture

Looking south across Putney Bridge in 2016. Photo: David Henderson

Putney's been around for a while; it's listed in the 1086 Domesday Book as Putelei. These days, it's a bucolic-feeling area of London, with Putney Heath and Putney Village to the south, and Putney Common to the north. It's also where the annual Boat Race sets off from.

East Putney station platforms in 2016. Photo: James Beard

The building of the Royal Hospital for Neuro-Disability on West Hill, taken in 2011. Photo: Pauerish

On the Thames foreshore in 2011. Photo: Misty

Putney railway station on Putney High Street in 2008. Photo: Chris Guy

Watching a London 2012 Olympic cycling event outside The Railway pub on Putney High Street. Photo: David Henderson

Storm damage on the Beverley Brook Bridge between Putney and Barnes in 2013. Photo: Maggie Jones

Blooms florist on Upper Richmond Road in 2014. It has since closed. Photo: Flamenco Sun

Looking across Putney Bridge from the north bank of the Thames in 2016. Photo: David Henderson

Medals celebrate the London 2012 Olympics inside the Exchange Shopping Centre. Photo: Matt Brown

Sunset over Putney in 2016. Photo: James Beard

Putney Common in 2014. Photo: stevekeiretsu

Putney High Street in 1895. Photo: London Metropolitan Archives

Funfair on Putney Heath in 2009. Photo: just stuff really

The waters of Putney are ever popular with rowers (and swans). Photo: Don Blandford