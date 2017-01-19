Laura Reynolds

One Of These Will Be The Next Fourth Plinth Artwork

High Way by Damián Ortega, a playful and precarious construction of a truck, oil cans, scaffold and a ladder. c. James O Jenkins. Courtesy of the artist

Five artworks shortlisted to be the next two installations on Trafalgar Square's Fourth Plinth have gone on display.

THE END by Heather Phillipson explores the extremes of shared experience, from commemorations and celebrations to mass protests, all while being observed by a drone’s camera. c. James O Jenkins Courtesy of the artist

Miniature versions of the works form an exhibition in the National Gallery, where the public can see what is being proposed.

Untitled by Huma Bhabha, an imposing figure, the scale reflecting a modern comic sci-fi movie. c. James O Jenkins Courtesy of the artist

Designs include an empty white robe, an ice cream covered in parasites, and a recreation of a sculpture destroyed by ISIS in 2015.

The Invisible Enemy Should Not Exist by Michael Rakowitz, a recreation of the Lamassu, a winged bull and protective deity, which was destroyed by ISIS in 2015 c. James O Jenkins Courtesy of the artist

The two artists who have been selected will be announced in March 2017, and their works will be unveiled in Trafalgar Square in 2018 and 2020 respectively. David Shrigley's Really Good, a 7m high sculpture of a thumb, will remain on the plinth until March 2018.

The Emperor’s Old Clothes by Raqs Media Collective explores how power can be both present and absent in sculpture. c. James O Jenkins Courtesy of the artists and Frith Street Gallery

Fourth Plinth Shortlist Exhibition is at National Gallery until 26 March. Entry is free.

See also: every work of art on the Fourth Plinth so far.