Londonist Out Loud: To Habitus

Visual artist Heather Agyepong is this week's guest. Her latest project, Habitus, focuses on 32 young Londoners, sharing their concerns since the last general election, and giving them a soapbox to talk about issues such as policy change, Brexit and gentrification. Agyepong talks about racism, photography and what drives her.

