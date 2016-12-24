Laura Reynolds

Londonist's 10 Most Beautiful 2016 Instagram Photos

If you're following us on Instagram, you'll know that we're always sharing pictures of what we're up to in London, whether that's the latest exhibition openings, little-known spots that are worth a visit, or simply our new favourite lunch spots. Take a look at some of our favourite photos from 2016:

In January, Lumiere London light festival took over the streets of the West End for four days of dazzling light installations:

We'd barely recovered when the Magical Lantern Festival opened at Chiswick House & Gardens (if you missed it, it's back in early 2017):

When the Classic Car Boot Sale returned to Granary Square, King's Cross, we were there, spending our dosh and snapping away:

It was a big year for Shakespeare fans. Shakespeare400 was a series of events marking the 400th anniversary of the Bard's death:

Freakshakes were big news in London in 2016. Naturally, we had to see what the fuss was about. We're still coming down from this particular sugar high:

We were in the right place at the right time to capture this shot of a sunset, looking northwest from Peckham Rye towards St George Wharf in Vauxhall. #nofilter, honest.

By August, a funfair had pitched up at Greenwich Peninsula, and it all went a bit Coney Island for a while:

We were lucky enough to have a tour of the 'cathedral of sewage' that is Crossness Pumping Station. Rather grand, isn't it?:

Londonist office dog Toby has been dutifully overseeing everything this year, particularly the eating of biscuits (and the attempted theft of other team members' lunches). Could you say no to that face?

The year wouldn't be complete without something a bit festive, so here's a shot of the Regent Street Christmas lights.

