Tabish Khan

The Art Fair Where Everything Moves

London has its fair share of art fairs, but perhaps the most fun of them all is Kinetica.

Because of the performative and immersive art on display, this is the kind of art fair you can take your kids to without having them drag their heels.

The fair only runs for the weekend, and includes a whole series of talks.

Anyway enough words. Whet your appetite with these videos from previous fairs.

Kinetica 10th anniversary exhibition is on at The Ugly Duck building, 47-49 Tanner street, Bermondsey, SE1 3PL. From 17-19 February. Tickets are £10 for adults, concessions available.