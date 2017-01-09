See 500 Years Of Londoners In One Exhibition

Tabish KhanSee 500 Years Of Londoners In One Exhibition
What were the people of London up to 500 years ago? Londoners from 1447 to 1980 are the subject of an exhibition at London Metropolitan Archives, featuring photographs, prints and drawings.
Careers that are no longer part of London life will be showcased, inlcuding nightwatchmen and crossing sweepers — the person who had to help people across manure laden-busy roads when there were no traffic lights.
It's a diverse collection, which includes racing driver Ivy Cummings making an early case for gender equality.
Plenty of recognisable Londoners including Oliver Cromwell, Charles Dickens and Isambard Kingdom Brunel will be part of the exhibition too.
This promises to be a fascinating look back through London's history via the personalities and professions of the time.