Sponsor

Immerse Yourself in London's First Virtual Reality Gaming Suite At Hollywood Bowl At The O2

This is a sponsored article on behalf of Hollywood Bowl at The O2.

Things have come along way since the days of space invaders - great fun though that was; now gamers can immerse themselves entirely in other worlds. Take for example the robot-infested airfield and creepy haunted hospital you can now explore as part of the new purpose-built gaming suite the 'VR Zone Portal London™', at Hollywood Bowl at The O2.

VR Zone Portal London™ sees Hollywood Bowl join forces with Japanese arcade giant Bandai Namco to bring you London's first high-quality VR gaming suite. The company has been in the amusement industry since 1955, so knows a thing or two about what makes for exciting playing.

Once you're strapped up with goggles, headphones and controls, it's game on. Here's what's on offer:

Argyle Shift

Argyle Shift is suitable for ages 13+ and sees intrepid participants transported to an area near Japan in the year 2145. Here you'll take the role of a pilot, and must successfully land in enemy territory before single-handedly kicking some robot backside, all the while dodging the barrage of missiles flying at you:

Hospital Escape Terror

Hospital Escape Terror is suitable for two to four players aged 15+. While you attempt to flee from the freaky abandoned hospital, one of your group is kidnapped and the race is on to rescue them. It's a bit like a virtual escape room, with the terror factor ramped up:

Once you've come back down to earth, why not make a day of it and take advantage of the computerised bowling lanes (including three swanky VIP lanes) at the newly refurbed Hollywood Bowl at The O2?

We reckon you'll need a drink after all that adrenaline rush. Head to the bar for cocktails, wine or beer, or if you're feeling peckish, check out the American Diner for tasty gourmet burgers, hot dogs, shakes and desserts.

VR is all the rage right now, so booking ahead is advised. It's reasonably priced too — just £7.99 for one VR experience and £14.99 for two.

Got a special occasion coming up or throwing a corporate bash? There's a range of Hollywood Bowl packages available including private hire of the VR Zone Portal London™.

VR Zone Portal London™ at Hollywood Bowl at The O2 is easily accessible via the nearby North Greenwich Underground station. Call 0844 248 0139 to book.