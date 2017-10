Londonist Staff

London Is Beautiful From The Sky

London is dazzling from the sky, and we reckon this video's well worth the lengths — and heights — Jason Hawkes went to in order to film it.

Filming took place across six months from an AS355 helicopter. Soaring above the city, the perspective gives a new beauty to well-known London landmarks, from St. Paul's and Oxford Circus to skyscrapers and stadiums.

London, 2017 aerial footage shot in 5K. Helicopter AS355 from JasonHawkes on Vimeo.