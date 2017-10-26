Will Noble

You Can Now Collect Your Oyster Card Top Up On A Bus

Londonist travel news and features are brought to you in partnership with CommuterClub. Get better value on your daily commute.

You can now collect your online Oyster card orders on any London bus.

Anyone using the TfL website or TfL app can top up their pay as you go, bus & tram passes or travelcards. Anytime after 30 minutes, tap in on any of London's 9,000 buses, and the card's balance will update.

The system — which has been rolled out since summer 2017 — also applies any tube or rail station, tram stop or river bus pier, as part of a journey. Essentially, anywhere there's a yellow card reader.

The TfL app is free to download via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. More than 100,000 customers have already downloaded the app, which also enables customers to view the last eight weeks of their journey history, check how much pay as you go credit they have on their Oyster card, and sends, a 'low balance' alert.

Londonist travel news and features are brought to you in partnership with CommuterClub. The easier way to afford an annual season ticket. How much could you save? Find out here and save £20 off your first month with this exclusive Londonist offer.