Will Noble

These People Rode Every Single London Bus Route In 24 Hours... Check Out Their Video

Do you have a little strop whenever you have to change buses? Spare a thought for this group of transport enthusiasts, who between them, rode on every single London bus route, inside 24 hours.

Adham Fisher (pictured above, completing the challenge) found success with his group of six (pictured below) on 7 September 2017. Fisher had previously come close to completing the challenge in 2016, but with help from bus route genius Hugo Marrow, finally made it.

This short documentary, by Joe Bloom, follows the highs and lows of the group — as they battle traffic and tiredness to conquer one of the largest bus networks in the world.

By the way, they rode on every one of Greater London's 593 bus routes, not every bus. There are 9,000 of those.