Harry Rosehill

Will You Be The First To Spot One Of These Adorable Royal Mail Vans?

Photo: Arrival

Royal Mail is going electric. At least nine of its 49,000 fleet are, but hey, it's a start.

This is the beginning of a year long trial that will see these nine new vehicles — designed by Banbury based firm Arrival — deployed on the streets of London. They'll all be based at Mount Pleasant in Clerkenwell, the central London sorting office.

Is it just us or are these new vehicles really adorable? Perhaps it's the lack of scale in the photo provided and they'll be monsters down London's streets, but we're fans so far. There are three sizes of trucks, 3.5, 6 and 7.5 tonnes. This isn't the Royal Mail's first foray into electric vehicles, it has also ordered 100 vans from Peugeot that will arrive in December.

Royal Mail's Fleet Managing Director Paul Gatti said:

We will be putting them through their paces over the next several months to see how they cope with the mail collection demands from our larger sites.

This is another small, but positive, step in making London's air cleaner, which is currently receiving a major push from London mayor Sadiq Khan.