Guess Which Tube Line Londoners Hate The Most...

Moaning about the tube is pretty much a sport for us Londoners. Too hot, too busy, too dirty, too many delays. Some lines might come to mind more than others... but what is the most disliked tube line? Like, officially?

The clever people at YouGov surveyed 1,651 Londoners to try and get to the bottom of it — and to be honest, the results probably won't surprise you:

That's right — the Central line was the most disliked line of them all, with 24% of users expressing their dislike for the service. Similarly, 23% of Northern line users disliked their service too, and the two lines came joint last when weighted across all responses. Is it any surprise?

Needless to say, the super-slick Jubilee line topped the charts with more than half of users liking their experience, and a negative response of just 6%.

Across all lines, though, it seems that a lot of Londoners simply couldn't care less. In what is pretty much the equivalent of scrawling 'it's just a train, innit' across their response sheet, 40% of people expressed neither like nor dislike for the lines they use.

So there we have it. It's pretty much what we all already knew, but it's good to get some official confirmation, right?

YouGov also surveyed Londoners on other tube tidbits - you can check out the results here.

