Will Noble

Here's What The New City Airport Will Look Like

Londonist travel news and features are brought to you in partnership with CommuterClub. Get better value on your daily commute.

Redesigned terminal facade

Here are images of the new-look £400m London City Airport.

The artist's impressions — created by architects Pascall+Watson — see an extension of the existing terminal by around 40,000m², an added parallel taxiway, and seven new aircraft stands.

It's expected the overhaul will allow 30,000 more flights by 2025. This could mean an additional two million passengers passing through the airport each year.

New aircraft stands

Declan Collier, outgoing chief executive of London City, said the development "presents the opportunity to create an airport of the future, which will help meet demand in the London market, and increase connectivity".

Aerial view with seven new stands and parallel taxiway

Like the designs or not, there's one thing we can all agree on — the new airport looks very gold. Maybe that's an intentional signal to potential investors landing in the City: despite Brexit, we can still afford to cast our transport hubs from precious metals.

Terminal front looking north west

In 2019, London City Airport is set to get the UK's first remote air traffic control centre. Construction of the new airport begins early 2018, with completion due in 2021.

Captain Harry Gee proved that the airport was feasible

The first aircraft landed at London City Airport on 31 May 1987. Five year previous, Captain Harry Gee landed a plane at nearby Heron Quays, proving that an airport in the area was feasible.

Londonist travel news and features are brought to you in partnership with CommuterClub. The easier way to afford an annual season ticket. How much could you save? Find out here and save £20 off your first month with this exclusive Londonist offer.