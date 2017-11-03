Laura Reynolds

An Anagram Quiz Of The London Tube Map: Part 1

Shepherd's Bush station, which may or may not be on this list. Photo: Doug

Grab your most competitive relatives, friends and co-workers, and see who can get the highest score in unscrambling these tube station names. Some are well known, central London stations while others are further out and lesser known. Answers are at the bottom of the page.

Note: the images we've used to illustrate this article have nothing to do with the stations that have been scrambled.

1. Cords Crux Of I

2. Entangle Herb

3. Thinnest Wok

4. Beast Wary

Arnos Grove station, which may or may not be on this list. Photo: Fred Adams LRPS

5. Spanner Gores

6. Cabin Bar

7. Chew Gill

Waterloo station, which may or may not be on this list. Photo: Doug

8. Veal Ripe

9. Bank Men Met

10. Squeals Era No

11. Rap Knot Up

12. Taco Newts

Answers

1. Oxford Circus

2. Bethnal Green

3. Kentish Town

4. Bayswater

5. Parsons Green

6. Barbican

7. Chigwell

8. Perivale

9. Embankment

10. Sloane Square

11. Upton Park

12. West Acton