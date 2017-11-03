An Anagram Quiz Of The London Tube Map: Part 1

Grab your most competitive relatives, friends and co-workers, and see who can get the highest score in unscrambling these tube station names. Some are well known, central London stations while others are further out and lesser known. Answers are at the bottom of the page.
Note: the images we've used to illustrate this article have nothing to do with the stations that have been scrambled.
1. Cords Crux Of I
2. Entangle Herb
3. Thinnest Wok
4. Beast Wary
5. Spanner Gores
6. Cabin Bar
7. Chew Gill
8. Veal Ripe
9. Bank Men Met
10. Squeals Era No
11. Rap Knot Up
12. Taco Newts
Answers
1. Oxford Circus
2. Bethnal Green
3. Kentish Town
4. Bayswater
5. Parsons Green
6. Barbican
7. Chigwell
8. Perivale
9. Embankment
10. Sloane Square
11. Upton Park
12. West Acton