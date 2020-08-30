Things To Do Today In London: Wednesday 30 August 2017

Things to do today is sponsored by Match.com.

DESIGNING THE V&A: A visit to the V&A is always a masterclass in art and design, but that's just the exhibits — have you ever stopped and looked at the building around you? In this exhibition, original drawings and photographs chart the building's transformation from the 1850s to today. V&A Museum, free, just turn up, 10am-5.45pm (until 7 January 2018)

KING'S CROSS TOUR: This once dilapidated area — formerly 67 acres of old railway and industrial land — is being transformed into a shiny new district for living, working and playing. Learn about some of the glitzy new buildings on the site on this walking tour. St Pancras International, £18, book ahead, 10.30am-12.30pm

HOLBORN HOUSES: Did you know that the only British prime minister to be assassinated lived in Holborn? Tour the houses formerly occupied by famous people, and dwellings from the history of literature and invention. Holborn Station kiosk, free, just turn up, 1pm-1.45pm

BOWIE'S BRIXTON: He may have seen stardom the world over, but this was a boy born and bred in London — a Brixton boy, to be precise. This two hour guided tour of his vibrant home town covers everything from birth to death, and features an ensemble of Bowie songs performed en-route. Brixton Tourist Information, £15, book ahead, 2pm-4pm

HITLER IS DEAD: Or is he? This lecture by Professor Sir Richard Evans of the University of Cambridge explores the rumours of Hitler's survival, from where they originated to what evidence has been advanced to support them. The National Archives (Kew), free, book ahead, 4.45pm-6.30pm

SPACE LATES: This adults-only, after-hours event takes on all things space this month, in an evening that promises to be out-of-this-world (sorry...). With experts on hand to answer all your questions, there's plenty to discover before you hit the dance floor at the silent disco. The Science Museum, free, just turn up, 6.45pm-10pm

CATHEDRAL CAPTURES: Photographers — amateur and professional alike — will love this rare, after-hours opportunity to take photos of Southwark Cathedral lit not just by candlelight, but by natural sunlight too. A great way to showcase the stunning stained glass windows. Southwark Cathedral, £10, book ahead, 7pm-9pm

CREATIVE MASTERCLASS: Author Sheila Chandra and renowned street artist STIK join forces to present an organisational masterclass for creative people — helping put you on the path to artistic career success. Foyles Bookshop (Charing Cross), £8/£5, book ahead, 7pm-9pm

Art review: locking horns

After the major exhibitions, visit this small display of lovely sketches of animals and illustrations by Charles Tunnicliffe. Some are illustrations for Ladybird books, and there is a corner where children can try their own hand at drawing animals. The standout work for us is a black and white sketch of two bulls locking horns - perfectly sketched so you can see the strain each animal is under. Second Nature: The Art of Charles Tunnicliffe at Royal Academy of Arts. Until 8 October, £3 (or free with an exhibition ticket). ★★★☆☆

Food review: a must do for brunch fanatics

Alright, so bottomless brunches are all the rage in London, but sometimes it’s nice to get back to our brunching roots with some solid breakfast grub and the company of some seriously cute poodles. We can’t guarantee the poodles will be there every time, but Alma Cafe is pet friendly and several canine friends came in and out while we chowed down on delicious runny yolk Eggs Benedict with oodles of tangy hollandaise sauce, and the chef’s special of smoked salmon on sourdough with little bursts of juice from pomegranate jewels. It went down a treat with the freshly made apple and mango juices. The light and airy cafe itself is a gorgeous little find in Barnes, and the deli offerings are definitely worth a second visit for lunch. Alma Cafe, 2-3 Rocks Lane, Barnes, SW13 0DB ★★★★★ Eleana Overett

Theatre review: game of throne

The old Leicester car-park corpse is back with a vengeance. Antic Disposition’s RayBan-and-head-mike-modernised Richard III contrasts the glorious 12th century setting of Temple Church, with a terrific crash course in modern ensemble acting and a booming soundtrack that could have been chosen by Guy Ritchie. Toby Manley’s tormented and uneasily charming Richard shifts restlessly between scheming bastard and emotionally vulnerable with a clarity not often seen in showier renditions of this part. As Richard’s evil counterpart the Duke of Buckingham, Joe Eyre is a captivatingly sinister spider-man crawling all over his prey. The bodies pile up and their ghosts stand guard at the edge of the stage, a reminder of the lengths to which a man can go in pursuit of absolute power. Great stuff. Richard III, Temple Church, EC4Y 7BB. £20-40 until 9 September [Tuesday-Saturday] ★★★★☆ JohnnyFox

Good cause for the day

OLD OAK COMMON: Train geeks rejoice, as Old Oak Common railway depot opens its doors for one day only. A unique collection of steam, diesel, and electric locomotives will all be on display, and plenty of rides, stalls and activities are on offer too. All proceeds will go towards Place2Be, a children's mental health charity. Old Oak Common railway depot, £20, book ahead, 2 September, 10am-4pm

Do you know what Bitcoin and Ethereum is? Have you been following along with spectacular price rises? Is it too late to get involved, or is this just the beginning? Owen Barnes' talk will teach you everything you need to know, even if you have no technical knowledge to start with. By the end you should have the tools and confidence you need to participate in the biggest technological shift since the creation of the Internet. Get tickets





Since the election of Donald Trump, claims of Russian hacking have become widespread. The evidence for them isn't concrete, so why and how are these allegations being made? LDN Talks @ Night present MI5 whistleblower Annie Machon, attempting to untangle the truth from the lies. Get tickets