Things To Do Today In London: Wednesday 1 November 2017

LinkedIn is launching the ‘SuccessWich’ - a breakfast sub to help "boost the feeling of success."

What we’re reading

London councils and cops are confiscating homeless people's tents.

Crossrail starts restoration of Kingsway Subway.

Gideon Mendel’s heart-wrenchingly tender portraits of a 90s AIDS ward.

Things to do

FREE 'SUCCESSWICH': They say the first meal of the day is the most important and it tastes even better when it's free. Nab your free sub courtesy of street food vendor Sub Cult and LinkedIn, who chose the dopamine-inducing ingredients. Boxpark (Shoreditch), free, just turn up, 8am-11am, until 3 November

WORLD VEGAN DAY: Celebrate World Vegan Day by gorging on FREE vegan pizza. Hurry and tell your vegan mates before the dough runs out. The Stable (Kew Bridge), free (purchase a drink to claim your free pizza), just turn up, 6pm-11pm

PARENT'S CRAFT CLUB: These craft and jewellery making sessions are perfect for anyone who wants to regain a hobby after having kids. Good Hope Cafe (Lewisham), £11.21, book ahead, 1.30pm-3pm

LATE BOOK BROWSE: Are your bookshelves looking bare? Browse literature with a glass of wine in hand and enjoy 10% off your purchase. London Review Bookshop, free, book ahead, 6pm-8pm

GREAT BRITISH BUILDINGS: Join this talk on arts, heritage and architecture with the brains behind the capital's most exciting prize-nominated buildings. RIBA, £5-£10, book ahead, 6.30pm-8.30pm

Get crafty at Drink, Shop & Do in time for Day of The Dead tomorrow.

FERMENTATION WORKSHOP: Apparently home-made probiotics and pickled veg are all the rage. Learn how to make your own and to take home at this beginners workshop. Pride Kitchen, £60, book ahead, 7pm

SUGAR SKULL MAKING: Use beads, buttons, feathers, sparkles and embroidery to create your own sugar skull mask to mark Mexico's traditional Day of the Dead festival. Drink, Shop & Do, £15, book ahead, 7pm-9pm

LINKIN PARK CHARITY GIG: Many were devastated by the death of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington. Relive the band's back catalogue and raise money for Mind Mental Health charity at this tribute gig. 229 Great Portland St, £16.52, book ahead, 7pm-11pm

SEX RE-EDUCATION: Leave prudery at the door at this sex discussion and re-education with three artists. Toynbee Studios, £5, book ahead, 7.30pm

HIDDEN WOMEN: Thought design was a man's world? Think again. Hear from a creative director, a project leader and a zine collective, all of whom are brilliant, talented designers, who also happen to be women. Peckham Pelican, free, book ahead, 7pm, multiple dates

Good cause of the day: Movember shave off

You know it's November when men everywhere start sprouting moustaches (whether it suits them or not). The reason is to raise awareness and tackle men’s health issues on a global scale. This Movember, The Nomad Barber in Shoreditch is offering free wet shaves on the 1 November. Plus, whoever raises the most money via the Movember fundraising site will win a specially designed Oris Movember watch. Nomad Barber (Shoreditch), free, book ahead, all day

