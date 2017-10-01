Things To Do Today In London: Tuesday 31 October 2017

Take your little ones to Elephant Park for pumpkin carving and creepy cookie baking.

Don’t panic, it’s only jam and sriracha sauce.

FOODIE HELL: It wouldn't be Halloween in London without the arrival of some seriously spooky, slightly gimmicky snacks, such as these charcoal-cheese balls served with a syringe filled with sweet or spicy blood. Yum. Old Street Station, £5, book ahead, until 26 November

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN: See Mel Brooks’ ingenious update of Young Frankenstein delivered as a spoof of both stage musicals and the horror movie genre. It’s ingenious, funny, clever and corny. Garrick Theatre, £20, book ahead, until 29 September 2018

URBAN HUNT: This Sydney import invites players to discover Shoreditch's street art and history, all the while receiving cryptic challenges via Facebook Messenger. Use promo code: LONDONIST when you book for 25% off. Liverpool Street, £25, book ahead, 10am-6pm

HALLOWEEN FOR KIDS: Let your little munchkin try their hand at pumpkin carving, creepy cookie baking and settle in for an afternoon of spooky storytelling (2pm and 4pm). Plus, prizes for pumpkin creations and Halloween costumes. Elephant Park, free, just turn up, 1pm-5pm

STEAM AND SCREAM: Who knows what creepy characters you'll meet when you hop aboard the ghost train (and we're not just talking about the other commuters). A magician, silent disco, face painters and owls from the from the Epping Forest Hawk and Owl Sanctuary greets you at the aptly renamed North Weird Station (plus a bar for the adults). North Weald Station, £15, book ahead, 5pm-8.30pm

Ride on a full-sized ghost train (if you dare) to or from North Weird Station.

BEYOND THE HIGGS: Find out what the future holds for the world's biggest physics experiment, the Higgs Boson, at this science talk. Royal Institution, £16, book ahead, 7pm-8.30pm

BREAKING BORDERS: Hear Latin American writers spanning five continents discuss culture, language and identity, followed by Brazilian grooves in the bar from DJ D.Vyzor. British Library, £10, book ahead, 7.15pm-9pm

HORROR FILM: The votes are in and you've chosen the Stephen King adaptation, Carrie, to be screened on All Hallows' Eve. Check out our guide for more horror film screenings happening tonight. The Great North Wood, free, first come first served, 8pm

FRIGHT NIGHT: Use 'ghost hunting equipment' to investigate what secrets lie behind the bones of a child found during renovations of this 400-year-old house. Charlton House, £55, book ahead, 8pm-1am

AFTER HOURS TOUR: Join the evening tour where you'll discover the secrets behind the National Theatre's productions. National Theatre, £12.50, book ahead, 9.30pm

Good cause of the day: Get tickets for the Refugee Bonfire Night benefit on 5 November

Light a sparkler, gather around the bonfire, toast marshmallows and sip mulled wine at this benefit night, with includes a silent auction with 50% of sales going to Refugee Connection, plus a chance to bid on workshops such as Wild Food Walks with Forage London or Chutney, Jams, Pickles & Fermentation Classes with Newton & Pott. £5-£7.50, book ahead, 6.30pm-10pm, 5 November

Fun things to do with our friends and sponsor Funzing.





The London Undergound is over 150 years old, and it's seen a thing or two in its time. Are you brave enough to face the ghosts of the Underground? Travel through the home of the Bank's Black Nun, learn about the elderly angel who saved a tube worker from death, and come to face to face with Farringdon's screaming spectre. Bring your oyster card and discover the hidden secrets of the Underground. You'll need to have an Oyster card or travelcard for this event. Get tickets





How well do you really know London? Visit the streets that inspired Harry Potter locations and see London's most superstitious hotel. On Matt's tour you will explore hidden places and discover stories unknown to even the most knowledgeable of Londoners. Get tickets





Have you visited London's Roman ampitheatre? What about London's Medieval market places? Hear weird and wonderful tales of our beautiful city as you take a walking tour, seeing everything from centuries-old churches to the hanging place of William Wallace. Whether you've lived here all your life or are visiting for a few days, you're sure to learn something new about London. Get tickets