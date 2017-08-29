Things To Do Today In London: Tuesday 29 August 2017

Last few days to catch Into The Unknown at Barbican.

Things to do

SUPREME TOUR: Can't make it for Open House London Weekend? The Supreme Court is opening its doors for extra dates this summer for visitors to check out the magnificent triple-height Library and Lawyers' Suite overlooking Parliament Square. Repeated 16,17, 22 September. The Supreme Court (Parliament Square), free, just turn up, 9.30am-4.30pm

STATIONARY STATIONERS: Printing and publishing has a long and successful history in London, and a lot is tied into The Worshipful Company of Stationers and Newspaper Makers spanning 600 years. This exhibition, which closes soon, tells the history of the Stationers, with the opportunity to see some of their most precious objects along the way. Guildhall Library, free, just turn up, 9.30am-5pm (until 31 August)

SCIENCE FICTION: Fans of sci-fi won't want to miss the last few dates of Into the Unknown, a gallery dedicated to art, design, film and literature. More than 800 works explore the dystopian worlds of Margaret Atwood and 28 Days later, Jack Kirby and Ex Machina, and immerse you in the vastness of our solar system. Barbican Centre, £10/£12/£14.50, book ahead, 10am-8pm (until 1 September)

DESIGNER FUN: Find out what a day in the life of a UX designer is like in a workshop which will let people into the secrets of life as a user experience designer. Find out how design is more than just what a website looks like. Aldwych House, free, book ahead, 5.45pm-7.45pm

Tour the Supreme Court (without breaking the law first)

WOMEN OF COLOUR: Poet Rachel Long is the creator of Octavia, a poetry collective for women of colour at Southbank Centre. As part of her ongoing workshops, she is exploring the idea of what is an image of summer without the sun, dedicated in part to poems from Melissa Lee-Houghton's collection Sunshine. Royal Festival Hall, £5/£10/£12.50, book ahead, 6.30pm-8.30pm

OUT THE WINDOW: Life is full of twists and turns and things don't always work out the way you'd expect. Ron Elisha's play Window portrays a young married couple who find out what happens if one day you look out your window and see something that changes your life forever. The Bread & Roses Theatre (Clapham), £10-£14, book ahead, 7.30pm (until 16 September)

SHORT FILMS: If you want to support local short films in London, head down to Kino for the 90th instalment showcasing short films submitted by wannabe filmmakers, with introductions by the makers themselves. All films are six minutes or shorter. Plus, the popcorn's free. The Bill Murray Pub (Angel), £4/£5, book ahead, 8pm-midnight

CITY SWING: Looking for a toe-tapping, finger-snapping good time? Jeremy and his band are bringing the magic of the Swing era to Wardour Street with jazz and blues classics by Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Ray Charles and Marvin Gaye. 100 Wardour Street, free entry, book ahead, 9pm-11pm

Art review: free running with mirrors

Copyright Tim Head

Six artists combine in this exhibition with a strong architectural slant to it. The highlights are Tim Head's mirrored interiors which, at their most complex, resemble Rorschach tests, and Melanie Manchot's videos with free runners just about visible as they conquer massive public structures. Transient Spaces at Parafin, 18 Woodstock Street, W1C 2AL, free. Until 16 September ★★★☆☆ (Tuesday-Saturday) Tabish Khan

Theatre review: blackest comedy

Image courtesy Darren Bell

Filth, farce and absurdism are individually difficult to pull off, so combining all three in a ripely uncensored 50th anniversary version of Joe Orton's LOOT is high risk. But when it works, it's excellent. It's a 'comedy about a bank robbery' in which the stolen cash is stashed in a coffin, but it's mostly a savagely-scripted lampoon of the Catholic church, the police and '60s morality, with contemporary audiences still audibly shockable by references like 'a brothel run by three Pakistanis aged between ten and fifteen'. The cast need to ride the laughs without losing the frenetic pace, but it's a raucous and racy evening. Loot, by Joe Orton. Park Theatre, Wells Terrace, N4, £18.50-29.50. Until 24 September ★★★★☆ [Tuesday-Sunday] Johnny Fox

Food review: spectacular Middle Eastern nosh in Stokey

It's not just Ottolenghi who knows a thing or two about middle eastern and Israeli dishes, as demonstrated by The Good Egg in Stoke Newington. A tangy Shrub Fizz — pickled plum and sage topped up with chilled Cava — some enormous olives, and colourful assorted pickled vegetables tease our palates before the sharing dishes arrive, with an explosion of different tastes and textures. Highlights include melting aubergine with tahini and pine nuts, and some truly incredible prawns. The zatar fried chicken is as far from KFC as you can get. The clever and sensational mix of flavours and ingredients, topped off with a truly laid-back ambience and impeccable service warrant this place several return visits. Frankly, the clue's in the name when it comes to food at The Good Egg. The Good Egg, 93 Stoke Newington Church Street, N16, OAS. ★★★★★ Hari Mountford

Good cause of the day: petting zoo indie pop choir

It's your last chance to catch the Petting Zoo indie pop choir singing songs, drinking tea and having a laugh. This season they have been singing a plethora of indie pop songs by female artists to celebrate women and raise money for charities helping homeless women. Pop along to put your pipes to good use, or just to listen to some perfect pitch music. Brill Cafe (Clerkenwell), £3, just turn up, 7pm-9pm

