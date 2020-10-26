Things To Do Today In London: Thursday 26 October 2017

Things to do today is sponsored by Imperial War Museum London.

Expect an evening of freaky fun at this Addams Family concert, accompanied by a live orchestral score.

FAMILY TOUR: While you leave your kids to the fun interactive tour, you can get all culturally sophisticated on the adult tour exploring the works of Turner and the pre-Raphaelites. Tate Britain, £15, book ahead, 10.30am

STICK EM UP: 'Paste up' art is fast becoming the go-to medium for street artists (you only need to walk around Shoreditch to see its proliferation). Now a group exhibition brings these artists and their various styles together. Well Hung Gallery, free, just turn up, (PV 6pm-9.30pm) until 25 November

BEATLES' HAIRDRESSER: He was the guy who transformed the Beatle's shaggy bowl haircuts into summer of love psychedelic styles; hear Leslie Cavendish recounts personal stories from his rock n roll years. The Book Club, £5.60, book ahead, 6.30pm-8.30pm

ADDAMS FAMILY CONCERT: Dress up like everyone's favourite kooky clan and make yourself comfy at the world premiere of The Addams Family accompanied by a live orchestra. Royal Albert Hall, £45, book ahead, 7pm

AUTUMN WINE TASTING: Is there a better combo than cheese and wine? Swill eight varieties of Italian wine accompanied by cheese, meats, single estate olive oil and plenty of bread for dipping. Go on, treat yourself. £20-£25, book ahead, 7pm-9pm

Hear classic tales of terror at London's gothic castle and inspiration behind the first gothic novel The Castle of Otranto. Photo: Steve Keiretsu (2015)

RUSSIAN REVOLUTION: Hear the stories of two Royal families whose families suffered during the uprisings and a talk on the importance of the Trans-Siberian Railway, as part of events marking 100 years since the Russian Revolution. Royal Geographical Society, £15, book ahead, 7pm-9.30pm

RUDIE'S CINEMA CLUB: Snack on jerk chicken with scotch bonnet peanut sauce, saltcod fritters and sugar rum mini doughnuts as you watch the Jamaican classic The Harder They Come. Rudie's Restaurant (Dalston), £24.23, book ahead, 7pm-11pm

HORROR FILM: Into classic horror movies and historic buildings? See F.W Murnau’s 1922 Dracula film Nosferatu in a grade I listed building on Old Street, accompanied by a live score from The Cabinet of Living Cinema. St Luke's, £16.50, book ahead, 7.30pm-9.30pm

LIBRARY OF SCREAMS: Halloween just wouldn't be complete without hearing macabre tales in a gothic castle (yes London has a gothic castle and it's well worth the trip to leafy Twickenham). Strawberry Hill House, £20, book ahead, 8pm-9.30pm

MORRIS IN ICELAND: William Morris was an extensive traveller and Iceland was somewhere he returned to again and again. See his souvenirs, listen to live Icelandic folk music and hear about his trips via writer and poet Lavinia Greenlaw, who'll be reading from her book Questions of Travel: William Morris in Iceland. William Morris Gallery (Walthamstow), £12/£8, book ahead, 8pm-10pm

Good cause of the day: Fund this Kickstarter to support writers of colour

After the success of The Good Immigrant, a collection of essays by writers of colour and their experiences of race and immigration in the UK, Nikesh Shukla aims to launch a quarterly journal featuring more brilliant stories, poems, extracts and illustrations as told from a range of perspectives - but he needs £40,000 to do it. Make your pledge via the Kickstarter to support exciting, diverse voices (and you'll be rewarded with a range of goodies too).

